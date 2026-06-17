Walton County Commission Meeting Summary

Data Centers Need Not Apply





Walton County – 06/17/26 – The Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) made it clear that sprawling data centers designed to meet the demands of AI technology are not welcome in Walton County.

During the May meeting of the Board, at the urging of District 2 Commissioner Danny Glidewell, County Attorney Clay Adkinson was directed to craft an ordinance that prohibits data centers as soon as possible, especially in light of Senate Bill 484, which goes into effect July 1.

Attorney Adkinson told Commissioners, “You have an actual permanent solution banning data centers. That’s what you asked for – that’s what I’ve delivered … I have placed this under your ‘Resource Protection Standards.’ I would note that it is consistent with the Planning Department’s view of the Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code.

“There is no specific part of the Land Development Code that expressly allows or disallows data centers right now,” he added. “So, what we’ve done, we consider it a clarification, an interpretation of your existing Code. So, this is not a new, more restrictive interpretation that would run afoul of SB 180.”

Adkinson detailed the rigorous protections he built into the emergency ordinance to strengthen it and make it difficult to alter or change. This ordinance will require adoption by a super majority vote by the Board and they should direct staff to bring it back, along with any additional refinements that are consistent with the guidance they receive from the state of Florida, after July 1.

Commissioner Glidewell said, “Just to make sure – this is a complete, permanent ban on data centers, prohibited totally?” Adkinson confirmed that this ordinance represents a total ban.

Commissioner Glidewell motioned to approve the ordinance on an emergency basis, and the Board voted in favor unanimously, striking Sec. 4.10.02 County-owned and Operated Development Exempted; and directed staff to bring back any refinements to the ordinance after July 1, 2026.

Also on the agenda, Commissioners recognized the Purchasing Department within the Office of Management and Budget for their work resulting in Walton County being named a 2026 OpenGov High-Performance Government Award winner. This came about after achieving more than 20% cost savings in key bids through increased vendor participation and streamlined procurement operation.

Beach Operations Director Josh Ervin gave a brief update regarding the 30A Cats - Spay and Neuter Voucher Initiative. No formal action was taken.

Next, Holly Holt, Florida Department of Health, introduced a number of items needing BCC approval, including a request to approve a resolution in observance of Revive Awareness Day, which was approved.

Ms. Holt also gave an update regarding the Naloxone Rescue Box Project and sought approval to place boxes at five additional parks: Four Mile Creek Landing, Pilcher Park Boat Ramp, Helen McCall Park, Valleyview Community Center Park, and Mossy Head Park. This was approved.

Holt then presented a Power Point talk on Walton County Overdose Prevention Task Force activities and discussed the 2026-2027 Overdose Prevention Grants Program Funding Recommendations for Walton County.

She asked the BCC to accept the recommendations of the Overdose Prevention Task Force application review committee and move forward with funding awards for the Fiscal Year 2027 program, which was approved.

Ms. Holt finished her presentations by asking the Commissioners to authorize Board Chairman Brad Drake to sign a letter of support for Florida's Rural Health Transformation Program Funding, which was approved.

County Administrator Brian Kellenberger requested approval for Chairman Drake to sign Contract No. 26-07 with Becker & Poliakoff, P.A. for Federal Lobbying Services. This was approved.

Deputy Administrator Mike Thornton updated the BCC regarding Walton County entrance signs that could be placed on major highways leading into the county and discussed preliminary cost estimates. There was discussion about whether to utilize Tourism Development funds to purchase the gateway signs for state highways, including US 331 and US 98, where previous signs have been placed. There was also discussion about signs on Hwy. 20 and Hwy. 83 and whether some signs could be scaled down in size, as well as cost.

Ultimately, the Board decided to ask the TDC to look at the issue at their next meeting and send back recommendations for Tourism Director Matt Algarin to discuss with the Commissioners.

Environmental Services Director Billy McKee sought direction from the Board regarding providing solid waste collection service for volunteer fire departments and community centers. Following discussion, it was decided that the County would provide service for one cart and allow Administrator Kellenberger the authority to add an additional cart if needed. These would be provided to Liberty and Argyle Volunteer Fire Districts (five stations) and six community centers. Director McKee will reach out to Waste Management for assistance in covering the cost.

Human Resources Director Tarey Franxman asked the Commissioners to approve the updated Human Resources Policy 6.3 regarding Tuition Reimbursement for education programs. Following discussion, Director Franxman was directed to meet with commissioners individually and bring the resulting policy back to the BCC at the next meeting.

Public Works Deputy Director Scott Caraway requested approval to award Invitation to Bid (ITB) No. 26-17 for Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Supply Services to Retif Oil & Fuel, LLC and to authorize the BCC Chairman to sign Contract No. 26-17. This was approved.

Caraway also requested the Board approve Contract No. 26-15 with Liquidity Services Operations, LLC, d.b.a. GovDeals for Online Auction Services and it was also approved.

Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thomason sought approval to authorize Chairman Drake to sign a resolution amending the Fiscal Year 2026 budget in the Fine and Forfeiture Fund due to unanticipated revenues in the amount of $344,882.71. This was approved.

J.J. Harris, the new president/CEO of the Walton County Economic Development

Alliance, gave the BCC an update on the agency and its activities and previewed a future funding request. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but it’s going to be a partnership that’s going to be beneficial,” he said. “We have to match the labor demands with the companies that are hiring…It’s important to have this public-private partnership. One third of our board are private entities that have come together. We want to expand our workforce participation, we want to expand our investors and we want it to represent the county. We’re only going to do that through a successful partnership with you.” Harris’ report was approved.

Commissioners held a second reading request to consider amending Ordinance 2019-01, thereby amending the Walton County Land Development Code, Appendix NP-7, Inlet Beach Neighborhood Plan, to provide for clarification and correction as to the inclusion of certain properties north of U.S. Highway 98 and to those land use districts where limited lodging is allowed and prohibited, providing for conflicts, severability, and an effective date. This was approved.

District 1 Commissioner Dan Curry requested an update on the County’s beach renourishment efforts, to include any updated info from the Army Corps of Engineers (ACE). Environmental Manager Melinda Gates explained that the County does have a cooperative agreement with ACE and she receives updates about every two weeks.

“Of course, it is government, so it does not move quickly. With that being said, over the past year, ACE has entered into a contract with Deitz Engineering & Surveying and that particular group went out and did surveys along the beach (November 2025) and just finished up with their topography surveys in April of this year and they’ve also finished their hydro surveys, which are all water-side survey in May,” she said. Ms. Gates said ACE would take all that data and turn it into a revised design plan. “They have also collected beach sand samples to confirm what kind of sand we have, so that as they look at the borrow sites, to make sure it is compatible.”

Next will come property appraisals and beach renourishment implementation costs, which will go into an economic analysis – required for any federally-funded project. “They’re starting on the work of revising all the design, so that process is going to be fairly lengthy,” said Gates, likely fall of 2027, with a final design expected around May 2028. “Again, it doesn’t move quickly, but we are moving,” she said.

District 4 Commissioner Donna Johns asked about efforts to duplicate the sand that currently exists on Walton County beaches, Gates explained the ACE is looking three miles out into the Gulf of America as a possible borrow site, similar to recent efforts by Bay County officials.

Commissioner Curry then asked for an update on the Rescue Tube program approved earlier this year. Beach Operations Director Josh Ervin explained that the program is continuing, and more tubes will be delivered, which Beach Operations will install in locations where there are no lifeguard tower sites. Ervin explained that they are in the process of obtaining 10 additional tubes, which should be delivered in a week or less and installed before the July 4 weekend.

Ervin was directed by Commissioner Curry to reach out to program advocate Melissa Ward of the Rotary Club, regarding funding needs. Ervin said he would reach out to Ms. Ward and ask her to contact Curry directly.

Commissioner Curry discussed allowable uses for commissioner discretionary funds relating to emergency situations. Following lengthy discussion, direction was given to CFO Thomason and County Attorney Clay Adkinson to look for line-item funding in the current budget to create an account to supplement emergency situations that could be used at the Emergency Management director’s discretion, with approval of the county administrator. This would be separate from all commissioner discretionary fund accounts. That approach was approved.

Commissioner Curry also discussed the Tracker Report that details progress on Commissioner initiatives and directives. He suggested an abbreviated report be placed on county website for the public. County Administrator Brian Kellenberger agreed that it could be implemented.

Next, Commissioner Curry stated that the next Mental Health Town Hall meeting will be held at the South Walton Coastal Branch Library on July 13 at 8 p.m. He said it is a forum that allows the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to share information on mental health issues like suicide prevention, depression and other issues.

With the property tax amendment looming over local government, Commissioner Curry suggested a hiring freeze “across the board.” He made a motion to that effect, but it failed for lack of a second.

Commissioner Glidewell discussed updating the Paxton City water system. “The next step in proceeding is for Mayor Smith and Mr. Kellenberger to get together and negotiate a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would outline the cost that’s needed, what our responsibilities are as far as engineering and public works and what Paxton’s responsibilities will be and who will handle the liability is something goes wrong,” said Glidewell.

Paxton Mayor Donna Smith said, “Yates Utilities will be performing the work on our side and we would take that responsibility.”

Administrator Kellenberger said he, Mayor Smith and Mr. Yates would negotiate a draft for an interlocal agreement and bring it back to the BCC for consideration.

Commissioner Glidewell requested approval to utilize District 2 Discretionary funds to purchase PA sound systems for the Glendale and Darlington Community Centers in an amount not to exceed $5,000. The request was approved.

Commissioner Glidewell then led discussion on purchasing handheld GPS units for beach ambassadors to reduce friction between the beachgoers and private beach owners. The units could be expensive, but Code Compliance Director Tony Cornman was given authority to get quotes on four units and bring that information back for BCC consideration.

Commissioner Glidewell’s last item was a request for approval to have staff draft an ordinance establishing guidance, standards, and commitments for the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) regarding its interactions with, and

treatment of, Walton County employees. Commissioner Curry disagreed and said employees have several avenues for airing grievances with individual employees, including lawsuits. Attorney Adkinson said that pursuant to county ordinances, he Administrator Kellenberger, and Human Resources Director Tarey Franxman will work together to draft an ordinance for commissioner consideration.

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CONSENT AGENDA

The following items were passed as one item by general consent of the Board.

Clerk's Items:

1. Request to approve the Expenditure Approval List.

2. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign the minutes of the April 28, 2026, Regular Meeting and May 5, 2026, BCC/TDC Joint Workshop.

3. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign Consent to Assignment of Contract No.: 21-1380 for unattended vending services with the Quality Companies, Inc. to Canteen Vending, A Division of Compass Group USA, Inc.

Administration - Consent Items:

4. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign the quote with Tyler Technologies for Payroll with Employee Access Migration in the amount of $5,400.

5. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign the Tower Site Operations and Maintenance Agreement with West Coast Tower Holdings for the towers located at Inlet Beach and Blue Mountain Beach, which is a portion of the countywide P25 Public Safety telecommunications project, as requested by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

6. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign the Capture911 State Grant application, as requested by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Financial Officer - Consent Items:

7. Request approval for Cindy Selph, Grants Coordinator, to collaborate with the Walton County Sheriff's Office to apply for the Fiscal Year 2026 Defense Community Infrastructure Program (DCIP) grant to secure funding for the construction of a new Mossy Head Fire Station; and approve and authorize the Chairman to sign the authority delegation letter.

8. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign a resolution amending the Fiscal Year 2026 budget in the Fine and Forfeiture Fund for unanticipated revenues in the amount of $344,882.71 (Removed from Consent Agenda) - Approved

9. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign Amendment #01 to the Big Bend Community Based Care, Inc., d/b/a NWF Health Network, Business Agreement No.: V0233 for the Fiscal Year 2026 Walton County Regional Opioid Settlement Funding.

Engineering - Consent Items:

10. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign Task Order No.:

26-05 with Jones Edmunds for Professional Services for the Varnum Road Bridge Replacement project in an amount not to exceed $214,630.50.

Environmental Services - Consent Items:

Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign a Site Access

Agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for access to the County owned property located at Coyote Landfill East (Parcel ID: 08-1S-19-23000-003-0014) in Freeport for the purpose of conducting environmental assessment activities (Removed from Consent Agenda) - Approved

Library - Consent Items:

12. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign the Jurisdictional Confirmation Certification for Information Transport Solutions, LLC.

Public Works - Consent Items:

13. Request to approve the Certification of Financial Capability for Perpetual

Operations and Maintenance Entities for the Oak Grove Road over Chestnut Creek Bridge Replacement Project and authorize Buddy Wright to execute the certification and any additional certifications, documents, or related forms required for the completion of the project on behalf of Walton County.

Tourism Department Beach Operations- Consent Items:

14. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign Change Order No.1 to the Driftwood Road Municipal Parking Facility Contract No. 24-34, with Elite Building Group, LLC. extending the contract by 243 days.

15. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign the Notice of Commencement for Contract No. 24-34 and authorize Beach Operations Director Josh Ervin to manage associated administrative requirements and execute necessary documents on the County's behalf, for the Driftwood Road Municipal Parking Facility project.

16. Request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign Amendment No. 1 to Lease No. 4874 to allow the installation, operation and maintenance of a communication tower for the Walton County Sheriff's Office at the Beach Operations Maintenance site.

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