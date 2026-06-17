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“America 250” Joint Fire Training Demonstration

Experience an evening of history, family fun and live public safety demonstrations as Sumter County celebrates America 250 at the Sumter County Joint Training Center on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 4–7 p.m. 

4–5 p.m. – Step back in time with a Benjamin Franklin-themed fire history experience hosted by Sumter Public Libraries, featuring interactive activities and educational fun for families. 

5–6 p.m. – Explore a touch-a-truck experience, junior firefighter training stations and hands-on public safety displays. 

6–7 p.m. – Watch a live joint training demonstration featuring Sumter County Fire & EMS and The Villages Public Safety Department, showcasing the teamwork, coordination and preparedness that help protect our community every day. You won’t want to miss this exciting, family-friendly community event. Free and open to the public.

Joint Training Demo Monitor Display

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“America 250” Joint Fire Training Demonstration

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