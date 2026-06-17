Celebrate History, Patriotism & Community at the Patriot Marker Dedication Ceremony & Celebration! Join Sumter County and the Cornerstone of Liberty Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, for a special evening honoring our nation’s history at the new Sumter County Government Building. Location: Gloria Rowe Hayward Sumter County Service Center Address: 215 Gloria Hayward Way, Sumterville, FL 33585 Date: June 24 Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM The Cornerstone of Liberty Chapter has been selected to showcase to the community how the Daughters of the American Revolution honor and preserve our nation’s history in the new Sumter County Government Building. As part of this special celebration, two Patriot Memorial Markers, designed by the chapter, will be unveiled in the building lobby as a lasting tribute to America’s legacy and the patriots who helped shape our nation. Visitors will enjoy a variety of engaging activities throughout the building, including a patriotic slideshow honoring America’s patriots, interactive storytelling displays, informational booths, colonial attire and historical explanations, and children’s activity centers with hands-on fun for young patriots. Guests can also experience Path of Patriots: A Journey Through History, stepping back in time as they explore interactive stations featuring patriot stories, colonial life, and defining moments that helped shape America. This will be more than a dedication ceremony, it will be a meaningful celebration of freedom, service, sacrifice, and the enduring spirit of our nation. Whether you enjoy history, want to experience colonial traditions, or are looking for a memorable family-friendly event, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Come celebrate patriotism, honor our nation’s past, and experience history in a whole new way. We look forward to seeing you there!





Location:

Gloria Rowe Hayward Sumter County Service Center

215 Gloria Rowe Hayward Way

Sumterville, FL 33585

US