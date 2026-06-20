Sumter County Celebrates America 250 with a New Tourism Webpage and Community Event Submission

As communities across the nation celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States throughout 2026, Sumter County is inviting residents, organizations, businesses, and community groups to take part in a yearlong celebration honoring America’s history, service, and community spirit.

To help connect residents with local celebrations, educational opportunities, and family-friendly activities, Sumter County has launched a dedicated America 250 Community Roadmap webpage on the County tourism website, https://www.discoversumterfl.com/whats-happening/america-250 . The webpage will serve as a central community resource featuring local events, historical activities, and opportunities for residents to participate in commemorating America’s 250th anniversary throughout the year.

Community organizations, nonprofits, businesses, and event organizers are also invited to submit America 250-themed events for consideration to be featured on the webpage at no cost. From patriotic celebrations and educational programs to historical exhibits, veteran recognitions, and family-friendly community events, the goal is to create a shared roadmap of activities happening throughout Sumter County.

As part of the America 250 celebration, Sumter County will host several community events this June that highlight history, public service, and family engagement.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, Sumter County will host a special monument unveiling ceremony in partnership with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) beginning at 4:00 p.m. The event will feature remarks from community leaders, an official monument unveiling, historical presentations, and interactive educational experiences, including storytelling stations, living history interpreters, and historical displays. The event is free and open to the public.

Residents are also invited to attend the America 250 Joint Fire Training Demonstration on Friday, June 26, 2026, at the Joint Training Facility, located at 227 Gloria Rowe Hayward Way in Sumterville. From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., families can enjoy a Benjamin Franklin-themed fire history experience hosted by Sumter County Libraries, where children can step back in time and learn about the origins of the fire service through interactive activities and educational fun.

From 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the community is invited to participate in a family-friendly touch-a-truck style event featuring fire apparatus, emergency vehicles, hands-on activities, and junior firefighter training stations where children can participate and earn their own firefighter helmet.

Beginning at 6:00 p.m., Sumter County Fire & EMS and The Villages Public Safety Department will host a joint training demonstration showcasing the teamwork, coordination, and preparedness that help protect our community every day.

Sumter County Libraries is also offering several America 250-themed activities throughout the year, providing residents and families opportunities to learn about history, celebrate our nation, and participate in educational and family-friendly programs. Upcoming events can be found on the library calendar at SumterPublicLibrary.org and through the America 250 Community Roadmap on Discover Sumter.

Additional America 250 events and activities will continue to be added to the Community Roadmap webpage throughout the year. Residents are encouraged to check back often, and organizations interested in promoting an event are encouraged to submit their information for consideration.

As always, upcoming events and activities will also be shared on Sumter County’s social media channels. Follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay up to date on community events and announcements.

For more information about America 250 in Sumter County or to submit an event for consideration, visit https://www.discoversumterfl.com/whats-happening/america-250