Watch the Full Mesa County America 250 Celebration

The Board of Mesa County Commissioners hosted an America 250 Celebration on June 4 at the Old Mesa County Courthouse in downtown Grand Junction, bringing together current and former elected officials, community leaders and residents to reflect on the nation's history and the enduring principles that continue to shape its future.

The event commemorated the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and recognized the principles of liberty, civic engagement and public service that help strengthen communities across the country. Speakers also reflected on Colorado's 150th anniversary and the role local leadership plays in preserving opportunities for future generations.

"The story of America is not finished. The next chapter will be written by the choices we make, the values we uphold and the examples we set for those who follow," Commissioner Bobbie Daniel said during her closing remarks.

The program featured the presentation of colors by the Honor Guard, the National Anthem, recitations of the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution and the Gettysburg Address, and remarks from local leaders. Throughout the celebration, speakers reflected on the people, values and institutions that have helped shape Mesa County, Colorado and the nation. They also emphasized the importance of preserving liberty and opportunity for future generations through civic engagement, public service and community stewardship.

Watch the full program below.