KAFM Community Affairs: Workforce Center Career Development Program

Every month, Mesa County Department of Human Services (MCDHS) hosts a segment on the KAFM Community Affairs show. Recently, Workforce Center Career Development Supervisor Megan Fry joined us to talk about the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), a federally funded employment and training program designed to help individuals prepare for full-time, self-sufficient employment. The program connects job seekers with career services, training opportunities and support designed to help them succeed in today's workforce.

The Career Development Program offers a variety of services, including resume assistance, interview preparation, career assessments, labor market information, job search support and connections to community resources. For eligible participants, the program may also provide access to occupational skills training, paid internships, on-the-job training and other work-based learning opportunities.

At the Mesa County Workforce Center, the Career Development Program focuses on helping participants build skills, gain valuable work experience and connect with employment opportunities that support long-term career success. Through partnerships with local employers, participants can gain hands-on experience while businesses benefit from developing a skilled workforce.

Residents interested in the Career Development Program can learn more and apply online.

Listen to the full interview on the KAFM website!