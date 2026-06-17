Route Y in Stoddard County Closed for Bridge Maintenance

SIKESTON—Route Y in Stoddard County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

This section of roadway is located between Route N and County Road 579 near Bell City, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

###

facebook.com/MoDOTSoutheast

twitter.com/MoDOTSoutheast

youtube.com/MoDOTSoutheast