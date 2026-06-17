Ohara Area Water Service Interruption Scheduled June 23

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 17, 2026) – A water service interruption is scheduled for some customers in the Ohara area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 for water line maintenance. Customers should plan on being without water service during this time.

Affected customers:

17479 through 17568 Ohara Drive

5009 through 5199 Collingswood Blvd.

18018 through 18235 Avonsdale Circle

18026 through 18243 Eau Gallie Circle

18027 through 18242 Petoskey Circle



Once water pressure resumes, affected customers will be under a precautionary boil water notice. The notice will be lifted once tests determine it is safe to resume normal water use. As an alternative, bottled water can be used. We apologize for the inconvenience.

For up-to-date information on changes to water service, visit www .CCU-Alerts.com .

###