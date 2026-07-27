Charlotte County Earns 6th Place in 2026 Digital Counties Survey

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 27, 2026) – The Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties have announced that Charlotte County placed sixth in the 2026 Digital Counties Survey among counties with populations between 150,000 and 249,999.

This award, now in its 24th year, showcases the nation’s counties using technology to improve government operations, strengthen public services, and deliver better outcomes for residents.

Ben Bailey, director of the Charlotte County Community Development Department, expressed gratitude for the recognition: “This recognition is really a credit to our employees and the work they do every day. We've been focused on improving customer service, making our processes more efficient, and using technology where it makes sense. It's nice to see those efforts recognized, and we'll keep looking for ways to do even better."

Rob Lloyd, executive director of the Center for Digital Government, said, "One of the clearest trends this year is that leading counties are moving beyond individual technology projects. They are connecting their investments, priorities, and building the governance, leadership, and organizational capacity needed to sustain over time. Through responsible AI, stronger data practices, and workforce investments, this year's winners are creating foundations that will help their organizations adapt and serve their communities better into the future.”



This recognition from the Center for Digital Government and NACo highlights the impact of focused, forward-thinking work in Charlotte County. Whether it’s through finding ways to deliver the highest level of customer service or improving day-to-day operations, we’re proud to be among the counties setting the pace in digital government.

For information, contact Ryan Via at ryan.via@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

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