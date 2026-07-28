Buffalo Graffix Receives Charlotte County Excellence in Business Award

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 28, 2026) – The Charlotte County Economic Development Office presented Buffalo Graffix with the Excellence in Business Award during the July 28 meeting of the Charlotte County Commission. The award recognizes businesses that demonstrate leadership, strengthen the local economy and show a meaningful commitment to the community.

Founded in 1988, Buffalo Graffix has served Charlotte County for more than 35 years. The second-generation local business is led by owner and President Jordan Aquila. The company provides printing, graphic design, mailing, signs and wraps, embroidery, screen printing, promotional products, branded online storefronts and other creative services.

Buffalo Graffix’s impact in Charlotte County extends beyond its business growth. Over the past three years, the company reported more than $47,000 in community support, donations, donated printing and discounted services to local organizations. It also supports workforce development through its partnership with the Charlotte Technical College Design program, providing student tours and hiring program graduates into full-time positions.

The Excellence in Business Award recognizes Buffalo Graffix for its leadership, innovation, responsible growth, workforce development and continued commitment to Charlotte County.

Read more about Buffalo Graffix and the Excellence in Business Award at https://tinyurl.com/dbj7c54h .

For information, contact Maria Cirillo at 941-764-4942 or maria. cirillo @charlottecountyfl.gov .

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Attachment: Buffalo Graffix Excellence in Business Award 7-28-26.

Caption: Jordan Aquila accepts the Charlotte County Economic Development Office’s Excellence in Business Award at Tuesday Charlotte County Commission meeting. (From left to right: Janet Johnson, Jordan Ray, Dawn Marx, Jordan Aquilla, Kay Tracy, Kristy Sisler.)