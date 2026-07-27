Traffic Advisory - Zemel Road Westbound Intermittent Lane Closure near Deer Pass Road July 28-31

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 27, 2026) – Zemel Road westbound lane will have intermittent lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 28 through Friday, July 31 for Deme Construction to complete work on the entranceway to Firelight Subdivision.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Chris Juliano, Deme Construction at 941-755-5900.

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