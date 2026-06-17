- Utah celebrates 22nd annual World Refugee Day

SALT LAKE CITY (June 17, 2026) - On Friday, June 19, Utah will join millions around the globe to celebrate World Refugee Day at Big Cottonwood Regional Park (4300 S. 1300 E., Millcreek). Festivities run from 5 to 11 p.m. and feature free family-friendly activities, music and entertainment, a global market and international cuisine.

"World Refugee Day is a celebration of the vibrant cultures that make our community unique," said Michael Pekarske, director of the Utah Refugee Services Office. "This gathering is a wonderful opportunity for neighbors to connect, share traditions and experience incredible food, art and music. It is a day of joy, and we invite everyone to come celebrate with us."

A full schedule of entertainment will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event also includes hands-on global experiences and activities, a global market with refugee-created products, a free health fair and a screening of the movie “GOAT” at dusk.

Refugee food vendors include Namash Swahili Cuisine, Jamaica’s Kitchen, Delicius, Olives Oasis, Kente Café, Falafel Alijailaw, Prime Corn, La Casa de la Empanada SLC, Rosette’s Beignets and Mandazi, Taycom, Rise Culinary Institute, Kwai Thai, Mama Odies, Waterwheel, Wins on Wheels, Zuqrys, Youpi Kitchen and Frutas Lokas.

World Refugee Day is presented in partnership with VentureOut, the City of Millcreek, refugee, community and business organizations. Read more information at refugee.utah.gov or facebook.com/UTRefugeeServices .

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