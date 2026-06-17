ASCM Announces Keynote Panels for CHAINge 2026, Focused on Turning Complexity into Capability

CHAINge 2026 is in Long Beach, California September 29-30

At ASCM CHAINge 2026, global leaders tackle trade, AI and operational disruption with real-world strategies for more agile, resilient supply chains.

Leaders don’t need more theory—they need perspective they can act on. This keynote program is designed to deliver exactly that.” — ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) today announced its keynote panels for CHAINge 2026 , its flagship supply chain conference taking place September 29–30 in Long Beach, California.The keynote program will bring together executives, policymakers and industry leaders to share how they are responding to real-time challenges across global trade, technology and operations. Sessions will focus on the practical decisions organizations are making today, highlighting not only what’s working, but how leading firms are differentiating themselves in a rapidly evolving landscape.Aligned with the theme “Turning complexity into capability,” the program showcases how top-performing organizations are using ongoing volatility—from policy shifts and cost pressures to rapid technological change—as a source of strategic advantage. Rather than reacting to disruption, they are translating complexity into more resilient, agile, and execution-ready supply chains that outperform the competition.Keynote Panels to Drive Strategic InsightThe CHAINge 2026 keynote panels will bring together diverse perspectives from across global supply chains, featuring senior leaders who are actively shaping the future of trade, logistics and operations. Featured keynote panels include:The New Rules of Global Trade: Navigating Volatility, Geopolitics, and Competitive AdvantageModerator: Nick Vyas, CHAINge Conference Chair, USC Marshall School of BusinessPanelists:Pete Mento, Director, Global Trade Advisory, Baker Tilly YSSalvador Minarro, CEO Darnel GroupGene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los AngelesThe Human Advantage: The Skills & The Leaders Need in Age of AIModerator: Nick Vyas, CHAINge Conference Chair, USC Marshall School of BusinessPanelists:Carita Hibben, Vice President, Human Resources, C.H. RobinsonMark Price, AI Faculty Lead, St. Thomas UniversityJena Zangs, Chief Data & AI Officer, University of St. ThomasMarko Kovacevic, Managing Director, Digital Supply Chain InstituteFrom Resilience to Readiness: Designing Supply Chians for a World That Never StabilizesModerator: Liz Young, Wall Street Journal Logistics ReporterPanelists:Loredana Di Salvio, Global Trade AVP, L’OrealAnand Lai, Group Vice President, Supply Chain, GraingerSanjay Shah, Global Operations Leader, StarbucksTechnology is Not the Strategy: People & Processes are CriticalModerator: Peter Tirschwell, Journal of CommercePanelists:Bill Briggs, US Chief Technology Officer, DeloitteGerald Jackson, Vice President Supply Chain Product Strategy, OracleJanet Sherlock, Founder & CEO, OrgWorks“Leaders don’t need more theory—they need perspective they can act on,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “This keynote program is designed to deliver exactly that.”“Organizations are rethinking how supply chains operate,” said Nick Vyas, CHAINge Conference Chair and Executive Director of the Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute at USC. “These discussions offer a clear view of how organizations are adapting.”As ASCM’s premier global event, CHAINge brings together the people, ideas, and frameworks needed to drive measurable supply chain transformation, grounded in real-world application and proven standards.Event DetailsCHAINge 2026 will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center, a waterfront venue in the heart of downtown Long Beach, California.For more information and to view the full agenda, visit ASCM CHAINge 2026 Q&AsQ: What is the focus of the CHAINge 2026 keynote program?A: The program centers on the theme “Turning complexity into capability,” highlighting how organizations are using volatility—such as policy shifts, cost pressures, and technology disruption—to build more resilient and agile supply chains.Q: What topics will the keynote panels cover?A: Sessions will explore global trade and geopolitics, AI and workforce readiness, supply chain resilience in an unstable environment, and the importance of people and processes alongside technology.Q: Who will participate in the keynote panels?A: The panels will feature senior leaders from across industry, academia, and global organizations—including executives from logistics, retail, consulting, and technology—bringing diverse perspectives on supply chain transformation.About ASCMThe Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources. For more information, visit ascm.org.###

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