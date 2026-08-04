ASCM ANNOUNCES 2026 SCOR DS ALIGNMENT RECOGNITION HONOREES AHEAD OF CHAINge AWARDS CELEBRATION

Association for Supply Chain Management

Five global organizations earn ASCM recognition for advancing supply chain excellence through SCOR DS alignment.

Achieving alignment with the SCOR DS is a critical milestone that reflects an organization’s dedication to structured, continuous improvement.” — ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) today announced the five global honorees of its 2026 SCOR DS Alignment Recognition Awards. This honor celebrates forward-thinking organizations that have demonstrated proactive commitment to aligning their supply chain processes with ASCM’s Supply Chain Operations Reference Digital Standard (SCOR DS).The Alignment awards celebrate organizations actively on the road to full SCOR implementation, in the categories of Performance Management, Sustainability and Talent Development. This year’s five Alignment honorees include:Al Majed 4 Oud (Sustainability): Mapped an 18-month roadmap to embed sustainable sourcing standards across its fragrance supply network and protect endangered agarwood resources.IDEX Corporation (Talent Development): Established standardized paths and cross-functional training modules to build front-line operational capability across its precision manufacturing business.National Unified Procurement Company - NUPCO (Performance Management): Executed a comprehensive SCORmark maturity assessment to establish standardized, data-driven performance management across Saudi Arabia’s public health procurement system.On (Performance Management): Mapped end-to-end processes and benchmarked operational metrics to build systematic supply chain rigor capable of supporting global hypergrowth.Petrogas (Performance Management): Completed a multi-domain SCOR process alignment and simultaneous workforce certification for its complex MRO oil and gas operations in Oman.“Achieving alignment with the SCOR DS is a critical milestone that reflects an organization’s dedication to structured, continuous improvement,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “These five honorees demonstrate how embedding global standards into daily operations creates a resilient, agile backbone for future growth. We congratulate these teams on setting an inspiring example across their respective industries.”The Alignment honorees will be recognized alongside the winners of the prestigious ASCM Awards of Excellence during a special awards celebration dinner at ASCM’s CHAINge 2026 conference this September in Long Beach, California. The Awards of Excellence winners will be announced at the event, spotlighting the organizations and professionals driving innovation, transformation and measurable impact across the global supply chain community.To learn more about the SCOR Alignment Recognition program and the ASCM Awards of Excellence, visit ascm.org/awards.About ASCMThe Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources. For more information, visit www.ascm.org

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