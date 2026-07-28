ASCM Announces Former U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns as Keynote Panelist for CHAINge 2026

Nicholas Burns, Former U.S. Ambassador to China (2021 - 2025) CHAINge 2026 will be held 9/29 - 9/30 in Long Beach, California

Renowned diplomat joins discussion on global trade and geopolitics; event will also feature Women in Supply Chain Luncheon highlighting industry leadership

The global trade environment is changing faster than ever, and supply chain leaders must understand the geopolitical forces shaping today's business decisions.” — ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) today announced that Nicholas Burns, professor of diplomacy and international relations at Harvard University and former U.S. ambassador to the People's Republic of China, has joined the keynote panel for "The New Rules of Global Trade: Navigating Volatility, Geopolitics and Competitive Advantage" at CHAINge 2026 , taking place Sept. 29-30 in Long Beach, California. The session is part of ASCM's flagship global supply chain conference and will explore how geopolitical shifts are reshaping supply chain strategy, trade policy and competitive positioning.Burns brings more than three decades of diplomatic and international policy experience to the discussion. Most recently, he served as U.S. ambassador to China from 2021 to 2025, where he played a key role in stabilizing relations between Washington and Beijing while navigating complex military, economic, technology and human rights issues. His distinguished career also includes serving as U.S. ambassador to NATO and Greece, leading negotiations on the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, a long-term military assistance agreement with Israel and negotiations related to Iran's nuclear program. Burns also spent five years on the National Security Council working on Russia and Ukraine policy."The global trade environment is changing faster than ever, and supply chain leaders must understand the geopolitical forces shaping today's business decisions," said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. "Nicholas Burns brings a rare combination of diplomatic expertise, firsthand experience at the center of international negotiations and deep insight into U.S.-China relations. His perspective will provide invaluable context for organizations navigating uncertainty and building long-term competitive advantage."The keynote panel will be moderated by Nick Vyas, CHAINge conference chair and executive director of the Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute at USC. Burns joins an accomplished panel that includes Gene Seroka, Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles; Pete Mento, Director of Global Trade Advisory at Baker Tilly; and Salvador Minarro, CEO of Darnel Group. Together, they will examine the evolving realities of global trade, including shifting geopolitical alliances, tariffs, nearshoring strategies, supply chain resilience and global competitiveness.Women in Supply Chain Luncheon to Spotlight Industry LeadershipASCM also announced details for its Women in Supply Chain Luncheon, taking place Sept. 30 during CHAINge 2026. The special event will bring together supply chain leaders for a candid conversation about leadership, representation and career advancement in a rapidly evolving industry.The luncheon will be moderated by Raina Avalon, Executive Vice President and Chief Logistics Officer at TJX, and will feature:Amy Augustine, Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain, ChamproChristine Barnhart, Head of Industry, MiebachWanda Johnson, Senior Vice President, DeloitteHeather Lane, Vice President, Supply Chain Strategy, Ulta BeautyPanelists will share personal leadership experiences, discuss emerging opportunities for women in supply chain and explore how organizations can develop the next generation of industry leaders. Attendees will gain practical insights, valuable peer connections and actionable strategies for navigating the future of the profession.About CHAINge 2026Held Sept. 29-30 at the Long Beach Convention Center, CHAINge 2026 will bring together supply chain executives, practitioners, educators and innovators to address the challenges and opportunities reshaping global commerce. Aligned with the theme "Turning Complexity into Capability," the event will feature keynote panels, executive forums, educational sessions and networking opportunities focused on helping organizations build more resilient, agile and future-ready supply chains.For more information and to register, visit CHAINge 2026.About ASCMThe Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources.###Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: Why is Nicholas Burns speaking at CHAINge 2026, and what expertise will he bring to supply chain leaders?A: Nicholas Burns is one of the nation's most respected experts on international relations, U.S.-China relations, diplomacy and global affairs. As the former U.S. ambassador to China from 2021 to 2025, a former ambassador to NATO and a Harvard University professor, Burns has firsthand experience navigating geopolitical tensions, trade relationships, economic competition and international negotiations. At CHAINge 2026, he will share insights on how global trade policy, geopolitical risk, tariffs and U.S.-China dynamics are influencing supply chain strategy, business resilience and competitive advantage.Q: How are geopolitics, global trade volatility and U.S.-China relations affecting supply chains today?A: Supply chain leaders are facing unprecedented challenges driven by geopolitical uncertainty, shifting trade policies, tariffs, regional conflicts, economic competition and changing global alliances. Organizations are increasingly focused on supply chain resilience, risk management, nearshoring, friendshoring and diversification strategies to protect operations and maintain growth. The keynote session, "The New Rules of Global Trade: Navigating Volatility, Geopolitics and Competitive Advantage," will examine these trends and provide practical insights for companies operating in a rapidly changing global marketplace.Q: What can attendees expect from the Women in Supply Chain Luncheon at CHAINge 2026?A: The Women in Supply Chain Luncheon will bring together leading female executives to discuss supply chain leadership, career advancement, talent development and the future of the profession. Moderated by Raina Avalon of TJX, the panel features Amy Augustine of Champro, Christine Barnhart of Miebach, Wanda Johnson of Deloitte and Heather Lane of Ulta Beauty. Attendees will gain insights on leadership development, creating inclusive workplaces, mentoring the next generation of supply chain professionals and advancing women in supply chain management.

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