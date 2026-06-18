Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name ASCM to 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago

Association for Supply Chain Management

ASCM recognized on Fortune’s 2026 Best Workplaces in Chicago list, highlighting its sustained commitment to a positive, high-performing workplace culture.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Place To Workand Fortune magazine have honored the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Chicago. This is ASCM’s 10th time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 24. Earning a spot means that ASCM has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces among companies headquartered in Chicago.To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago™ List, Great Place To Work collected more than 60,000 confidential responses from employees at eligible companies via its proprietary platform. Companies were ranked based on their ability to offer consistently positive experiences, building trust with leaders, colleagues, and the overall organization.“This recognition reflects the culture we’ve built together. ASCM is a great place to work because of our people—their dedication, collaboration, and professionalism make this organization exceptional,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “Every day, they create an environment where employees can do their best work, grow, and stay connected to a shared purpose. This honor belongs to our entire team.”The Best Workplaces in Chicago list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were rewarded based on their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees, regardless of role or status within the organization.To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the Chicago region.“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “By focusing on people, these companies are more resilient and effective in a business environment that demands speed, innovation, and agility.”ASCM’s recognition as one of Fortune’s 2026 Best Workplaces in Chicago builds on a strong and consistent track record of workplace excellence. The organization has been Great Place To WorkCertified™ for nine consecutive years, a distinction based entirely on employee feedback about their experience working at ASCM. It has also previously been named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago list, reflecting its ability to foster a high-trust, high-performing culture among Chicago-based organizations. These ongoing recognitions underscore ASCM’s sustained commitment to creating a positive employee experience grounded in trust, collaboration, and professional growth.About ASCMThe Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources. For more information, visit ascm.org.About the Fortune Best Workplaces in ChicagoGreat Place To Work selected the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 7.3 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, more than 60,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Chicago List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the Chicago region. Read the full methodology.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.About Fortune MediaFortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders, as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.###

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