Special Meeting Notice: June 30

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

ONSLOW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Meeting Date: Tuesday, June 29, 2026 The Onslow County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a Special Meeting to take place on Tuesday, June 29, 2026. The meeting will begin at 11:00AM. The meeting will be held at the Onslow County Government Center, Commissioners Chambers, 234 Northwest Corridor Boulevard, Jacksonville.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider adoption of the Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Budget. Action may be taken.

Contact Onslow County Administration at 910-347-4717 for additional information. Angela G. Hoffman

Clerk to the Board

Posted: June 17, 2026



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