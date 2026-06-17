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Special Meeting Notice: June 30

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
ONSLOW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Meeting Date: Tuesday, June 29, 2026

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a Special Meeting to take place on Tuesday, June 29, 2026. The meeting will begin at 11:00AM. The meeting will be held at the Onslow County Government Center, Commissioners Chambers, 234 Northwest Corridor Boulevard, Jacksonville.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider adoption of the Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Budget. Action may be taken.
Contact Onslow County Administration at 910-347-4717 for additional information.

Angela G. Hoffman
Clerk to the Board
Posted: June 17, 2026


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Special Meeting Notice: June 30

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