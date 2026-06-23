Cyndx Launches Industry Intelligence Report Series Built for Dealmakers

Cyndx

Cyndx announced the launch of its complimentary company and industry reports. The series provides analyst-quality intelligence and is available on its website.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyndx, the AI-powered deal intelligence platform trusted by investment banks, private equity firms, research teams, and corporate development teams, today announced the launch of its complimentary company and Industry Report series. This is a new research report series to provide comprehensive, equity analyst-quality intelligence on industries and companies, and is now available on the Cyndx website.

Middle-market public and private companies are largely overlooked by research departments of major investment banks and traditional data providers. As a result, corporate executives, customers, suppliers, advisors, and investors have often been forced to make critical decisions with limited access to comprehensive, actionable intelligence. While large-cap companies benefit from extensive analyst coverage and readily available market data, many middle-market businesses remain difficult to evaluate.

Scholar’s research product addresses this information gap by leveraging artificial intelligence, proprietary datasets, and deep research capabilities to deliver institutional-quality insights on companies that have historically received little meaningful coverage. The result is a powerful research platform that democratizes access to high-quality market intelligence and enables users to identify opportunities, assess risks, and make more informed decisions with confidence across the middle market.

The industry reports are created using Cyndx’s Scholar deep research product which relies upon the company’s proprietary data and algorithms, generative AI and trusted, external resources and will be available for free on Cyndx’s website. The detailed reports are approximately twenty (20) pages long and go into the details, risks and opportunities of industries and companies.

"Cyndx has been focused on solving one of the largest challenges in the private markets; the lack of accessible, reliable, and comprehensive information on private and middle-market companies. While public market investors have benefited from extensive analyst coverage and research, millions of private businesses that drive the global economy have remained largely invisible to customers, suppliers, investors, lenders, and advisors seeking to understand them,” said James McVeigh, CEO and Founder at Cyndx.

“This information gap has created inefficiencies, increased risk, and made informed decision-making difficult. We build Scholar to change that by providing deep, fundamental research and actionable intelligence on companies that have historically been underserved by traditional research providers, bringing greater transparency and insight to the private markets. Now people can spend less time gathering intelligence and more time acting on it. We also intend to provide monthly corporate updates on the companies we cover versus the historical quarterly research reports. Check back often as our library of reports continues to grow."

Reports Will Covers:

● Competitive Landscape: A detailed analysis of market participants, positioning, and the competitive dynamics

● Financial Analysis: Key financial metrics including projected revenue, funding raised, partnership opportunities and benchmarking against peers

● Growth Opportunities: Emerging trends, expansion vectors, and market white space

● Risks: Regulatory, operational, market, political and macro-level risk factors

● Big Picture: Sector context, deal activity, and strategic implications for investors and the companies themselves

Industry Reports are the latest resource available on Cyndx's website for the dealmaking community and are free of charge. Find them now at cyndx.com/industry-reports.

Custom deep research reports are also available directly from the Cyndx Scholar website page.

About Cyndx

Cyndx is an AI-powered platform that provides growing companies, investors and financial institutions access to data to enhance capital raising, M&A transactions, valuations, research and other business opportunities. Established in 2013, the team brings together investment bankers, data scientists, and M&A specialists who built Cyndx to help buyers and sellers uncover connections and opportunities others often overlook. Learn more at cyndx.com.

Media contact:

Andrea Samdahl

andrea.samdahl@cyndx.com

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