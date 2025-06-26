Cyndx Hosts Webinar Unveiling Scholar, Its GenAI Research Tool for Deal Teams

Scholar, Cyndx's generative AI product, empowers research teams and deal-makers with its in-depth reports (20+ pages) of complex business scenarios.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial research just got a major upgrade. Cyndx will showcase its newest creation, Scholar, during a live webinar titled “An Introduction to Scholar: Your Secret GenAI Research Team” on Tuesday, July 23 at 12:30 PM EST. The webinar will introduce participants to the latest innovation for accelerating deep research workflows and how the platform can transform grueling research processes that typically consume weeks into tasks completed in minutes.

The session, led by Chief Technology Officer Sebastian Okser and Senior Vice President of Customer Success Wendy Walker, targets professionals in private equity, investment banking, and corporate strategy who face research bottlenecks that slow down deals and decision-making. Scholar marries generative artificial intelligence with Cyndx’s database of over 30 million companies, creating what amounts to a digital research team that never sleeps.

Attendees will learn how Scholar enables teams to produce detailed, professional-grade research reports with comprehensive data analysis and predictive insights. The platform uses a multi-agent approach to combine internal data with external sources, creating an automated research assistant that delivers editable, citation-rich reports covering complex industries, company profiles, market landscapes, and potential business deals.

“Scholar is an absolute game changer for the entire financial services industry,” said Cyndx CEO and founder James McVeigh. “We now provide users with the ‘why’ behind a transaction. Scholar generates analysis that would normally take days or weeks to build.”

During the webinar, Okser and Walker will demonstrate how Scholar can be used to improve diligence processes, explore market trends, and analyze potential deals with greater confidence. They will also walk through real examples of how research teams can apply Scholar to enhance decision-making and streamline workflows.

“Chatbots, documents, and spreadsheets are not sufficient research tools on their own," said Okser. "With Scholar, we give teams a way to connect the dots between different data sources, ensuring comprehensive analysis with faster turnaround times.”

The platform is designed to support real-time validation and intelligent scenario assessments for investment professionals seeking to accelerate their research capabilities.

The webinar is free to attend and includes a live Q&A. Sign up here: https://cyndx.zoom.us/webinar/register/1517508807418/WN_T620T5sTQXq5wcwtYRl1bQ

About Cyndx Networks LLC (“Cyndx”)

Cyndx is an AI-powered platform that provides growing companies, investors and financial institutions access to data to enhance capital raising, M&A transactions, and other business opportunities. Established in 2013, the team includes investment bankers, data scientists and M&A specialists who built Cyndx to enable buyers and sellers to discover the connections and opportunities that others have missed.

Cyndx uses AI, deep learning and NLP-driven proprietary algorithms to make data smarter and make it easier to raise growth capital, find investment or acquisition opportunities, and provide quick, thorough company valuations.

