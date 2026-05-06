Cyndx Launches Upgraded Scholar Deep Research Product and Platform-Wide Chatbot

Cyndx today announced the release of its new Cyndy Chatbot and an even more powerful version of its AI-powered deep research product, Scholar.

Cyndx’s platforms have long been at the forefront of AI innovation. Our differentiation comes from building AI tools for investment professionals, resulting in far more precise recommendations.” — James McVeigh, Cyndx CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyndx today announced the release of its new Cyndy Chatbot and an even more powerful version of its AI-powered deep research product, Scholar. These releases will empower bankers, advisors, corporates and dealmaking teams to be even more productive and deliver more thoughtful, insight-driven advice with easy-to-use research tools.

While both tools share a similar interface, they are designed to support distinct workflows and use cases. The Cyndy Chatbot is embedded across the platform, allowing users to ask questions in plain language and receive sophisticated, cross-product insights powered by Cyndx’s proprietary algorithms and dataset of 33 million private and public companies. Users can ask simple questions like “show public comparables to Uber” or “find healthcare investors in California that typically invest in pre-revenue startups”. The results are generated in seconds, delivering deep, actionable insights drawn from Cyndx’s proprietary data, with the flexibility for users to further refine and tailor them as needed.

The new Scholar release introduces a range of enhanced features, including a conversational interface that allows users to refine their queries through back-and-forth dialogue with the chatbot before running searches. This enables more precise search queries, sharper filtering, and ultimately more targeted, actionable results. Users have the option to receive a summary document, bulleted overview, or a full-length research report. The system minimizes hallucinations and provides cited references throughout so users can verify the results.

“Cyndx’s Finder, Raiser, and Acquirer platforms have long been at the forefront of AI innovation. Our differentiation comes from building AI tools specifically for investment professionals, resulting in far more precise recommendations,” said Cyndx CEO James McVeigh. “The Cyndx Chatbot, Cyndy, enables all users across the spectrum – from Managing Directors and Partners to Associates and Analysts – to quickly answer complex questions through an easy-to-use interface.”

McVeigh added, “While Scholar is designed for in-depth research, delivering deeper insights into the strategic rationale behind specific deals or business scenarios, the Cyndy Chatbot transforms the entire platform into the experience of having an AI-powered analyst on staff. As a result, Cyndx is uniquely positioned to drive top-line revenue while creating a more efficient and rewarding experience for junior staff.”

Scholar research relies on proprietary Cyndx products and algorithms, trusted external resources, any uploaded documents and generative AI to create sophisticated research materials in minutes. The results can be downloaded as a PDF, a Word document, a PowerPoint deck or as a summary. All materials are polished and ready to be handed off to an investment committee, a manager or a client. All Cyndx AI products are unique in that they are purpose-built for finance professionals and mindful of privacy and security.

The products are available to clients immediately, and the company has added Scholar as a direct purchase option on the website for people who want to save time and try it.

Learn more about Cyndx here: cyndx.com

About Cyndx Networks LLC (“Cyndx”)

Cyndx is an AI-powered platform that provides growing companies, investors and financial institutions access to data to enhance capital raising, M&A transactions, valuations, research and other business opportunities. Established in 2013, the team brings together investment bankers, data scientists, and M&A specialists who built Cyndx to help buyers and sellers uncover connections and opportunities others often overlook.

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