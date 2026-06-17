DSS Announces New Calhoun County Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DSS Office of Communications & External Affairs

803-898-7602

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

DSS Announces New Calhoun County Director

June 17, 2026 – The South Carolina Department of Social Services is pleased to announce Johana Cadiz as the new Calhoun County Director. She began her new role today, June 17, 2026.

Mrs. Cadiz began her DSS career in Dorchester County in 2006 as an Economic Services Eligibility Worker. She later transitioned into Child Protective Services (CPS), working in both Intake and Investigations. In 2010, she was promoted to Economic Services Supervisor. She went on to serve as an Economic Services Performance Coach from 2014 to 2020 before returning to Dorchester County as an Economic Services Program Coordinator. In 2022, she expanded her responsibilities to include Berkeley County. Over the course of her career, Mrs. Cadiz has developed extensive knowledge and expertise across multiple areas of social services and public assistance programs.

“As I begin this new chapter with DSS, I am excited to learn, grow, and serve the citizens of Calhoun County,” said Mrs. Cadiz. “I look forward to providing strategic leadership while enhancing services that promote safety, permanency, and well-being for children and families throughout the community.”

Mrs. Cadiz earned an associate degree in Audiovisual Production in 2003, a Bachelor of Science in Human Services from Wayland Baptist University in 2006, a Master of Science in Human Services in 2008, and a Master of Science in Public Safety in 2010, both from Capella University.

For more information on DSS services available in Calhoun County and the state at large, please visit the SCDSS website here.

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