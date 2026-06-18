SC DSS Honors 2026 June Employees of the Month

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SC DSS Honors 2026 June Employees of the Month

June 18, 2026 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage, and Compassion.

The seven most recently selected were: Shawna Bowers, Adult Advocacy Division, Orangeburg; Charlene Nimmons, Orangeburg County Director; Donna Cooper, Economic Services, Horry County; Nicole Hunter, Finance Services, State Office; Deanna Trego, Child Support Services, Lowcountry Region; and Santos Pagan, Staff Development & Training, Columbia.

Not pictured: Jordan McWilliams

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write-up displayed at the State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.

From left, Shawna Bowers, Charlene Nimmons, Donna Cooper, Nicole Hunter, Deanna Trego, and Santos Pagan gathered at the State Office for lunch with State Director Tony Catone on Thursday, June 18, 2026.