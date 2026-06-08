DSS Charges Kershaw County Man with Knowingly Making a False Report of Abuse or Neglect
DSS Charges Kershaw County Man with Knowingly Making a False Report of Abuse or Neglect
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DSS Charges Kershaw County Man with Knowingly Making a False Report of Abuse or Neglect
June 8, 2026 - On May 29, 2026, Special Agents of the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, arrested a Kershaw County man in connection with knowingly making a false report of abuse or neglect.
Norman “Bubba” Ernst, 54, was charged with one (1) count of Knowingly Making a False Report of Abuse or Neglect and booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 5th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant is here.
The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, is dedicated to eradicating fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct in programs administered by the Department. You can make a report fraud to South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, at https://dss.sc.gov/about/fraud/ or call 1-800-694-8518.
THE INDIVIDUAL NAMED IN THIS CRIMINAL MATTER IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL TRIED AND FOUND GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.
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