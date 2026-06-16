MPD Investigating 13th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at approximately 12:13 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 5600 block of 13th Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers found an adult female victim and a juvenile female victim, both conscious and breathing, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, the juvenile female victim was transported to a local hospital due to complications of her injuries. On Saturday, June 13, 2026, all lifesaving efforts failed and she was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the decedent’s cause of death to be due to complications from a gunshot wound and the manner of death a homicide.

The juvenile female victim has been identified as 16-year-old Sa’Renitee Wilson, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26067587

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