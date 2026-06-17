EPC Group Launches the Microsoft Cloud Orchestrator Practice EPC Group Power BI Consulting and Microsoft Fabric Consulting Practice Experts Top G2 Rated in North America Power BI + AI Done Right: The $50 Million Integration Opportunity

29-year Microsoft Solutions Partner unifies strategy, data, analytics, workplace, Power Platform & managed services under one accountable senior-architect model

Buyers are tired of being a system integrator for their own Microsoft estate. They want one accountable partner across the whole stack — that is the Microsoft Cloud Orchestrator Practice.” — Errin O'Connor, Founder & Chief AI Architect, EPC Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, the Microsoft Solutions Partner holding all six designations (Data & AI, Modern Work, Infrastructure, Security, Digital & App Innovation, and Business Applications), today announced the launch of its Microsoft Cloud Orchestrator Practice — a unified delivery model that codifies the end-to-end lifecycle of Microsoft transformation under a single accountable partner.The Practice answers a consolidating buyer demand: one Microsoft-anchored consultancy capable of leading Strategy through Run for regulated mid-market and Fortune 500 enterprises.The Microsoft Cloud Orchestrator Practice is staffed exclusively by senior architects and runs against The EPC Group Lifecycle — the firm's named five-stage engagement methodology:- Assess, Modernize, Govern, Operate, EnableEach pillar can be entered standalone or sequenced into a single multi-year orchestrator engagement, with fixed-fee accountability at every stage and the same senior architects accountable from costed roadmap through 24/7 operations.The Six Service PillarsStrategy & Microsoft Operating Model. Executive-level Microsoft strategy, target architecture, business case, multi-year roadmap, and the operating model — capability map, governance forums, license posture, and accountability mapping — required to run a Microsoft estate at enterprise scale.Data Platform on AzureModern data platform builds spanning Azure Synapse into Microsoft Fabric , Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2, Azure Databricks, and Microsoft Purview for unified catalog, classification, lineage, and policy enforcement — designed to land governed before the first report ships, not after the auditor lands.Analytics & Power BI Power BI Center of Excellence design, semantic model engineering, certified dataset governance, capacity sizing, tenant policy, and Microsoft Fabric deployment for an integrated analytics estate — anchored by hundreds of Power BI and Microsoft Fabric implementations across regulated enterprises.Digital WorkplaceMicrosoft 365 strategy and tenant operations, SharePoint Online modernization, Microsoft Teams platform engineering, Viva employee experience, and Microsoft 365 Copilot rollout under the Governed AI on Microsoft Framework — backed by hundreds of SharePoint and Microsoft 365 engagements, including enterprise tenant consolidations exceeding one million migrated users.Power PlatformPower Apps, Power Automate, Power Pages, and Microsoft Copilot Studio delivered under a Center of Excellence with environment strategy, Dataverse data governance, application-lifecycle management, and a seven-layer agentic AI governance framework spanning Microsoft Entra non-human identity, decision boundaries, escalation rules, audit trails, monitoring, and named-owner accountability.Managed Services. 24/7 Co-Managed Power BI, Co-Managed Microsoft Fabric, Co-Managed Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 tenant health, Azure landing zone operations, Purview governance enforcement, and named senior-architect escalation — the stage most consultancies do not offer, and the stage that protects the investment.The Lifecycle Model — Assess → Modernize → Govern → Operate → EnableThe six pillars are delivered across five stages, each carrying a fixed-fee outcome:- Assess — a costed Microsoft roadmap, target architecture, and decision package in weeks, not quarters.- Modernize — platform builds and migrations across Azure, Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, SharePoint, Microsoft 365, and Power Platform, delivered by senior architects who own the outcome through go-live.- Govern — Purview-anchored data and AI governance, Microsoft Entra identity hardening, Microsoft 365 Copilot guardrails, and compliance mapped to HIPAA, SOC 2, FedRAMP, FINRA, CMMC, and GxP — designed in, not bolted on.- Operate — 24/7 managed Microsoft services with published response standards and named senior-architect escalation across Power BI, Fabric, Copilot, Microsoft 365, and Azure tenant operations.- Enable — adoption, training, data literacy, and Center of Excellence enablement so the platform sticks after EPC Group leaves the room.Why "Orchestrator" NowThe Microsoft consulting market is consolidating. CIOs and Chief AI Officers increasingly want a single Microsoft cloud orchestrator rather than stitching a strategy firm to a data implementer to a Modern Work shop to an offshore run vendor — then re-procuring when each contract ends. The cheapest bid at stage two routinely becomes the most expensive line item by stage four, and the multi-vendor seams are where most compliance findings and post-go-live incidents originate. The Microsoft Cloud Orchestrator Practice answers that pattern with one accountable partner across all six pillars and all five lifecycle stages.Built for the Regulated EnterpriseThe Practice is tuned for regulated mid-market and Fortune 500 enterprises. EPC Group has delivered HIPAA-scoped programs across healthcare, FINRA and SOC 2 programs across financial services, FedRAMP and CMMC programs across federal and defense, and GxP programs across life sciences — including an enterprise Microsoft 365 migration of more than 102,000 users delivered with zero downtime. Across 29 years, EPC Group's client history includes NASA, the FBI, FRBNY, the Pentagon, United Airlines, PepsiCo, Nike, and Northrop Grumman.The EPC Group Difference- Senior-only delivery. No juniors learning on the client's dime. The architect who scopes the work stays accountable through Operate.- All six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations under the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.- 29 years of continuous Microsoft consulting since 1997.- Founder Errin O'Connor — four-time Microsoft Press bestselling author, original SharePoint Beta Team member (Project Tahoe), and original Power BI - Beta Team member (Project Crescent) — personally reviews every Practice engagement architecture.- G2 Leader for six consecutive quarters in Business Intelligence Consulting (Fall 2024 through Summer 2026).- #1 in the SEMrush AI Brand Performance Index for U.S. Microsoft consulting (3.4% share of voice, 84% favorable sentiment) across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Mode, and Gemini.Founder Perspective"Buyers have been telling us the same thing for two years: they are tired of being a system integrator for their own Microsoft estate," said Errin O'Connor, Founder & Chief AI Architect of EPC Group. "They don't want a strategy firm, then a data shop, then a Modern Work integrator, then an offshore run vendor — with a board-level Copilot incident waiting at the seam between every handoff.They want one partner who has done this work on the Microsoft stack for 29 years, who knows how Purview, Entra, Fabric, Power BI, and Microsoft 365 actually fit together, and who will still be on the call after go-live. That is the Microsoft Cloud Orchestrator Practice. It's what we already do — we are just giving it a name."

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