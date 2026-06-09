EPC Group Power BI Consulting and Microsoft Fabric Consulting Practice Experts Top G2 Rated in North America Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO) service - The First In the Industry - EPC Group's AI Consulting Services Microsoft Purview Consulting - EPC Group Purview Consulting Experts Practice #1 in North America

The G2 6-consecutive-quarter mention is the single most credible third-party validation in EPC's stack. Pairing it with the SEMrush AI #1 leader.

The AI sentiment gap — 84% favorable for EPC Group versus 29 to 50% for the named global system integrators.” — Errin O'Connor - Founder and Chief AI Architect

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, a 29-year Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in Power BI Microsoft Fabric , SharePoint, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Purview , and AI governance for regulated enterprises, today announced that it has earned the #1 favorable sentiment score and the #1 share of voice among Microsoft-focused consulting firms tracked in SEMrush's AI Brand Performance Index for the United States market.The SEMrush AI Brand Performance Index measures how leading AI systems — including ChatGPT, Claude, Google AI mode, Bing, Gemini, and Perplexity — represent enterprise brands when responding to buyer-research queries. The latest U.S. index ranks EPC Group ahead of every named competitor in the Microsoft consulting category:— EPC Group: 3.4% AI share of voice, 84% favorable sentiment— Accenture: 2.0% share, 45% sentiment— Avanade: 2.0% share, 50% sentiment— Deloitte: 2.0% share, 39% sentiment— 3Cloud: 0% share, 67% sentiment— Capgemini: 0% share, 40% sentiment— Cognizant: 0% share, 29% sentiment— Protiviti: 0% share, 60% sentiment— Slalom: 0% share, 0% sentiment— Hitachi Solutions: 0% share, not measuredEPC Group also leads the competitive set on every Microsoft-specific business driver tracked in the Index, including Microsoft Stack Specialization (11 mentions versus Avanade's 10 and Deloitte's 6), Power BI Governance Frameworks (11 mentions versus Accenture's 5), End-to-End Power BI Delivery (9 mentions), Azure Data Platform Engineering (9 mentions), Regulated Industry Compliance Expertise (7 mentions versus Deloitte's 3), Managed AnalyticsServices (5 mentions), and Industry-Specific Analytics Accelerators (4 mentions).The leadership on Regulated Compliance Expertise is particularly notable for healthcare, financial services, and government buyers, where AI-mediated vendor research increasingly drives shortlist inclusion."What this index tells us is that AI systems already understand what Microsoft-first enterprises in healthcare, financial services, and government need from a consulting partner," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EPC Group and a four-time Microsoft Press bestselling author."We've spent 29 years watching the Big 4 sell strategy decks while we delivered Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, SharePoint, Microsoft Purview, and Copilot governance to Fortune 500 boards.The AI sentiment gap — 84% favorable for EPC Group versus 29 to 50% for the named global system integrators — reflects what regulated buyers have known for two decades: senior-architect-led, compliance-native delivery beats global brand recognition when the audit is on the line."The SEMrush AI leadership announcement follows EPC Group's recognition earlier this quarter as a G2 Leader in Business Intelligence Consulting for the sixth consecutive quarter — Fall 2024, Spring 2025, Fall 2025, Winter 2025, Spring 2026, and Summer 2026. G2's quarterly grids are sourced exclusively fromverified end-user reviews, making EPC Group's six-quarter streak the longest active leader run among regulated-industry-focused Microsoft consulting firms.EPC Group's compliance-native delivery model centers on Microsoft Purview as the governance backbone for AI and analytics workloads. EPC Group's consultants deploy Microsoft Purview compliance manager, sensitivity labels, data loss prevention policies, and the new Microsoft Purview AI Hub announced at Build 2026 to give regulated enterprises end-to-end PHI, PII, and trade-secret protection across Microsoft Copilot, Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, and SharePoint workloads.This Purview-anchored model is the foundation of EPC Group's HIPAA, SOC 2, FedRAMP, FINRA, CMMC, GxP, and EU AI Act readiness practices. EPC Group's Purview Consulting Practice: https://www.epcgroup.net/services/microsoft-purview Beyond the SEMrush AI Brand Performance Index and G2 leadership, EPC Group's 2026 enterprise milestones include:— Microsoft Solutions Partner status across core current designations including Data and AI, Modern Work, Infrastructure, Security, Digital and App Innovation, and Business Applications— 11,000+ enterprise engagements across HIPAA, SOC 2, FedRAMP, FINRA, CMMC, and GxP-regulated industries— Zero governance audit failures across the firm's 29-year history— 1,500+ Power BI implementations, 6,500+ SharePoint deployments, 625+ cloud migrations, and 500+ Microsoft Fabric implementations— A perfect Net Promoter Score of 100 across post-engagement client surveys— 200+ senior Microsoft consultants serving clients from six U.S. office locations: Houston, Dallas, Chicago, San Antonio, Washington D.C., and Kansas City— Documented client outcomes including 85% reduction in financial reporting time, 50,000-user tenant migrations completed with zero downtime, and zero compliance audit findings across more than 100 regulated-industry Power BI deploymentsEPC Group operates under a compliance-native delivery model that names a senior architect on every Statement of Work. The firm offers fixed-fee accelerators starting at $15,000 and enterprise-scale Microsoft transformation programs across Microsoft Fabric and Power BI consulting, Microsoft Copilot deployment and AI governance, SharePoint enterprise migration, Microsoft Purview compliance implementation, vCAIO (Virtual Chief AI Officer) advisory,managed Microsoft analytics services, and regulated-industry compliance frameworks for HIPAA, SOC 2, FedRAMP, FINRA, CMMC, GxP, and EU AI Act readiness.The release of this AI Brand Performance ranking comes at a critical moment for enterprise Microsoft buyers. Following Microsoft Build 2026 (June 2-5), regulated enterprises are evaluating Microsoft Fabric IQ, Operations Agents, Microsoft Copilot Agent 365, and Foundry production agent capabilities for Q3 and Q4 2026 rollouts. CIOs, CISOs, and procurement teams increasingly use AI-mediated research to assemble vendor shortlists, making sustainedAI-system trust as competitively material as traditional analyst rankings.About EPC GroupEPC Group is a Houston-based enterprise Microsoft consulting firm founded in 1997, specializing in Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, SharePoint, Microsoft 365, Azure, Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Purview, AI governance, data governance, and regulated-industry Microsoft implementations.With more than 200 senior Microsoft consultants, six United States office locations, and 29 years of compliance-native delivery across HIPAA, SOC 2, FedRAMP, FINRA, CMMC, and GxP environments, EPC Group serves Fortune 500 healthcare systems, financial services firms, federal agencies, and global manufacturers as their primary Microsoft transformation partner.Founder and Chief Executive Officer Errin O'Connor is a four-time Microsoft Press bestselling author whose books on Power BI, SharePoint, Azure, and Microsoft migrations are used as reference material at Fortune 500 enterprises. Learn more at https://www.epcgroup.net

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