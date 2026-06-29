EPC Group Launches Microsoft 365 Copilot Rescue Engagement for Stalled Enterprise Rollouts

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EPC Group launches a fixed-fee, six-week Microsoft 365 Copilot Rescue Engagement that diagnoses and remediates the governance, data-readiness, and adoption gaps

Most Copilot programs did not fail at the model — they failed at governance, data readiness, and user adoption. The Rescue Engagement rebuilds that foundation in six weeks.” — Errin O'Connor, Founder & Chief AI Architect, EPC Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, a Microsoft consulting firm founded in 1997 and a six-consecutive-quarter G2 Leader in Business Intelligence Consulting, today announced the launch of its Microsoft 365 Copilot Rescue Engagement — a fixed-fee, six-week diagnostic and remediation program for enterprises whose Copilot and related AI deployments have stalled below expected adoption and have not yet produced measurable return on investment.The engagement targets a problem that has become common across large Microsoft 365 estates: licenses purchased, the feature switched on, and usage that never reaches the threshold required to justify the spend. Independent Gartner research has reported that weekly active usage of licensed Microsoft 365 Copilot seats remains in the 20-to-30 percent range across many organizations — far below the productivity expectations that drove the original purchase decision. At a recent Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference, a Gartner analyst described finding ROI to justify full-scale Copilot deployment as 'quite challenging,' and noted that most organizations were pausing their rollouts to determine where the technology genuinely fits.For organizations paying a per-user premium on top of existing Microsoft 365 subscriptions, the gap between license cost and realized value compounds every month a rollout remains stalled. EPC Group designed the Rescue Engagement specifically for that situation — not as a fresh deployment, and not as a security review, but as a focused recovery of an investment the organization has already made. The premise is that the technology rarely fails on its own; the surrounding conditions do.'Most Copilot programs did not fail at the model — they failed at governance, data readiness, and user adoption,' said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group. 'Organizations bought the licenses, turned the feature on, and skipped the foundation. The Rescue Engagement rebuilds that foundation in weeks, so the money they have already spent finally starts working.'According to EPC Group, underperforming Copilot programs trace back to a consistent set of conditions rather than to any single defect. Sensitivity-label coverage is often incomplete, leaving administrators to restrict Copilot to a narrow group of low-risk users to avoid oversharing and data exposure. Change management is frequently absent, with no trained champion network to model real-world use, so adoption never moves past early experimentation.Underlying data estates and semantic models are often untuned, causing Copilot to reason over stale, duplicated, or inaccurate content and eroding user trust. And prompt and response boundaries are commonly left undefined, leaving security and compliance teams without the guardrails they need to expand access with confidence. These conditions align with Gartner's own reporting, which identified content sprawl, oversharing, data loss, and inadequate governance as recurring obstacles to Copilot value.The Microsoft 365 Copilot Rescue Engagement is delivered in three phases within a defined six-week window.- The first phase is a structured diagnostic across four domains:Microsoft Purview sensitivity labeling and data security posture; Copilot usage and adoption telemetry drawn from the organization's own Microsoft 365 reporting; semantic model and data-estate readiness; and prompt and response governance. The diagnostic establishes a baseline of where adoption stands, why it has stalled, and which conditions are suppressing value, and it produces a prioritized remediation plan ranked by impact and effort.- The second phase is remediation:EPC Group implements sensitivity-label and Purview data-security controls so Copilot can be safely extended beyond a restricted pilot group; establishes a champion network and a structured adoption cadence to drive habitual use; tunes the underlying data and semantic models so responses draw on accurate, well-governed content; and defines governed prompt and completion boundaries that give security and compliance teams a defensible position. Delivery is led by senior architects rather than junior staff, reflecting the firm's standard engagement model.- The third phase is measurement:Rather than concluding at deployment, the engagement closes with an ROI measurement framework that ties Copilot adoption telemetry to defined business outcomes, giving leadership a repeatable way to quantify usage, value, and progress over time. The framework is designed so the organization can continue measuring return long after the engagement ends, replacing anecdote with evidence in future licensing and expansion decisions.The Rescue Engagement is also built to serve as an entry point to a sustained operating model. Organizations that complete it can extend their governance and adoption maturity through EPC Group's AI Center of Excellence consulting , which institutionalizes the standards, training, and review cadence established during the rescue, and through the firm's enterprise AI Center of Excellence setup guide , which documents the operating-model patterns that keep adoption durable.For organizations that need ongoing executive-level oversight without a full-time hire, the EPC Group Virtual Chief AI Officer service provides continuous governance, roadmap, and risk leadership across the broader AI estate.- VCAIO Practice Information: https://www.epcgroup.net/virtual-chief-ai-officer-vcaio-services 'A rescue is the beginning, not the end,' O'Connor said. 'Copilot value is not a one-time fix — it is an operating discipline. The goal is to get an organization unstuck in six weeks and then give it the Center of Excellence and the leadership model to keep that value compounding.'The engagement is intended for organizations that have licensed Microsoft 365 Copilot but seen adoption stall, that are mid-rollout and uncertain how to expand safely, or that are preparing to scale and want a measured foundation before committing to broader licensing. It extends the EPC Group Governed AI on Microsoft framework, which unifies Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra, and Copilot governance under a single delivery model, and it follows the firm's established lifecycle of Assess, Modernize, Govern, Operate, and Enable.- AI Governance Practice Information: https://www.epcgroup.net/services/ai-governance EPC Group serves organizations across all industries, including Fortune 500 enterprises, federal agencies, healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, energy, education, retail, and technology.The firm holds all six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations under the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program and has been named a G2 Leader in Business Intelligence Consulting for six consecutive quarters. Founder Errin O'Connor is a four-time Microsoft Press bestselling author and a former NASA Lead Architect.

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