Please Join San Miguel County for Bike to Work day in Telluride or Norwood on Wednesday, June 24th.

In Telluride: Meet at 8:15 a.m. at the Lawson Hill Park and Ride and ride along the bike path on the Valley Floor to the Courthouse, or stop by the Courthouse from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. on your commute for coffee and pastries.

In Norwood: Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Glockson Building (1120 Summit Street) for a group ride/walk to Mesa Rose for coffee and pastries.

Bike to Work Day allows us to explore new forms of transportation and make our daily commute greener, ultimately reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. We hope to see you there! Pledge to Ride Website.