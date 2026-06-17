Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Recognized by BusinessRate for Second Consecutive Year

Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP® Helping Clients since 2007. Clinical Hypnotherapy & NLP

Local recognition reflects nearly two decades of helping clients create meaningful, lasting change through hypnotherapy and NLP.

This recognition belongs to the people who trusted us to help them make important changes in their lives.” — Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has once again been recognized by BusinessRate as Bellevue's top-rated hypnotherapy service for 2026, marking the second consecutive year the practice has received the distinction.The recognition is based on publicly available customer reviews and feedback from local clients and reflects the positive experiences many individuals have shared after working with Connie Brannan , CHt., owner of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP.Brannan has spent more than 19 years helping clients create meaningful change through a blend of hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP). Her practice works with individuals seeking help with smoking cessation, stress management, confidence, fears and phobias, performance enhancement, sleep improvement, and other personal goals."I am grateful whenever clients take the time to share their experiences," said Brannan. "This recognition belongs to the people who trusted us to help them make important changes in their lives. It is rewarding to know that our work continues to have a positive impact."Located in Bellevue, Washington, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has earned a reputation for its personalized, solution-focused approach. Sessions are tailored to the individual and designed to help clients create practical, lasting change.In addition to her private practice, Brannan is a Licensed Trainer of NLPand co-founder of Mindworks NLP, a Washington State licensed vocational school that provides professional NLP certification training.The BusinessRate recognition adds to a history of community acknowledgments received by the practice, including multiple Best of Bellevue awards and hundreds of client testimonials accumulated over nearly two decades in practice.About Mindworks Hypnosis & NLPMindworks Hypnosis & NLP provides professional hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming services in Bellevue, Washington. The practice serves clients throughout the greater Seattle area and beyond through individualized sessions designed to help people overcome obstacles, improve performance, and achieve personal goals.For more information, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.