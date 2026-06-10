Bellevue Career School Announces Summer NLP Certification Training as Demand Grows for Human Communication Skills

Your Instructors, Connie & Michael Brannan We offer certifications through the Society of NLP

Eight-day Bellevue certification program teaches communication, leadership, coaching, and development skills through Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP).

NLP provides a framework for understanding how people create results, solve problems, and communicate effectively.” — Michael Brannan, Licensed Trainer of NLP®

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to automate routine tasks and generate content at unprecedented speed, many professionals are focusing on skills that remain uniquely human: communication, leadership, influence, coaching, and the ability to create meaningful connections with others.To meet that growing interest, Mindworks NLP , a Washington State licensed private career school, has announced enrollment for its upcoming Licensed Practitioner of NLP® Certification Program beginning July 18, 2026, in Bellevue, Washington. Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) is the study of how language, thought patterns, and behavior influence human performance. For decades, NLP has been used by coaches, trainers, business leaders, sales professionals, educators, entrepreneurs, and individuals seeking to improve communication and achieve personal and professional goals."Technology can provide information instantly, but people still need the ability to build trust, communicate effectively, lead others, and navigate change," said Connie Brannan, CHt., Licensed Trainer of NLP. "Those are the types of skills NLP is designed to develop."The eight-day certification program will be taught by Connie Brannan and Michael Brannan, CHt., Licensed Trainers of NLP, and will be held over four weekends: July 18-19, July 25-26, August 1-2, and August 8-9, 2026.Participants will learn practical NLP methodologies including rapport building, communication strategies, outcome setting, language patterns, emotional state management, belief and behavior change techniques, and approaches for modeling excellence in personal and professional settings.Unlike traditional lecture-based programs, the training emphasizes hands-on experiential learning. Students practice the techniques throughout the course through demonstrations, exercises, partner activities, and supervised coaching experiences designed to help them integrate the skills into everyday communication.According to industry observers, employers increasingly value interpersonal effectiveness, leadership presence, adaptability, and emotional intelligence—skills that complement, rather than compete with, technological advances."NLP provides a framework for understanding how people create results, solve problems, and communicate effectively," said Michael Brannan. "These skills can be applied in business, education, coaching, management, sales, and many other areas where success depends on working effectively with people."The Licensed Practitioner of NLPCertification Program is open to beginners as well as professionals seeking advanced communication and personal development training. Participants who successfully complete the program requirements may qualify for certification as a Licensed Practitioner of NLPthrough the Society of NLP, founded by Dr. Richard Bandler.Mindworks NLP is licensed by the Washington State Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board as a private career school and has provided NLP education and training in the Pacific Northwest for nearly two decades.Tuition for the eight-day program is $5,995.For additional information about the Licensed Practitioner of NLPCertification Program, visit SeattleNLPTraining.com.About Mindworks NLPMindworks NLP is a Washington State licensed private career school based in Bellevue, Washington. The school provides professional education and certification training in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), helping students develop advanced communication, leadership, coaching, and personal development skills.

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