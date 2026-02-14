Mindworks NLP Announces 2026 Hypnosis & NLP Training Dates and Debuts New 'Resolution Revival' Seminar in Bellevue

New Seminar to help you achieve your goals. Live in person trainings. Your Instructors, Connie & Michael Brannan

Mindworks NLP announces new 2026 hypnosis and NLP seminar and certification training dates and the debut of a new goal-focused seminar, Resolution Revival.

Change becomes something people can sustain rather than struggle against.” — Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindworks NLP , a Washington State licensed career school specializing in hypnosis and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), has announced a new schedule of live 2.5-hour seminars and multi-day professional certification trainings for 2026. The expanded lineup includes a new seminar, Resolution Revival , designed to help participants reset stalled goals and renew momentum using practical hypnosis and NLP strategies.Founded and led by Connie Brannan and Michael Brannan, Mindworks NLP has offered hands-on, in-person training in Bellevue for nearly two decades, serving both individuals seeking personal growth and those pursuing professional certification in hypnosis and NLP. The organization’s training approach emphasizes experiential learning, live demonstration, and practical tools that participants can apply immediately.The new seminar series includes popular topics such as “A Chance to Trance,” “Stop Smoking,” and “Instant Self-Hypnosis,” alongside the newly added Resolution Revival: Reset. Refocus. Get What You Want. The new seminar addresses a common challenge many individuals experience after initial New Year motivation fades, providing practical methods to clarify goals, strengthen commitment, and create sustainable follow-through.As interest in practical mindset and behavior-change tools continues to grow, more people are seeking structured, skills-based learning rather than purely motivational content. The new training lineup reflects our standard of experiential education where participants learn techniques they can integrate into both personal and professional life.In addition to short-format seminars, the 2026 schedule includes immersive multi-day certification trainings designed for aspiring practitioners, coaches, and professionals interested in hypnosis and NLP as a career or as professional tools. These trainings are offered live and in person, reflecting increasing demand for hands-on learning experiences that build both confidence and competence.“Many people start the year motivated but lose momentum when old patterns resurface,” said Connie Brannan. “Our trainings focus on understanding how the mind actually works, so change becomes something people can sustain rather than struggle against.”The announcement reflects growing public interest in practical, evidence-informed approaches to personal development, stress reduction, and behavior change, as individuals increasingly look for educational environments that combine mindset training with real-world application.Upcoming training dates and seminar details are available at www.mindworkshypnosis.net and www.seattlenlptraining.com

