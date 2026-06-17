9th Circuit Rule Automatically Pausing Deportation Survives En Banc Review

(Subscription required) Rejecting arguments from the U.S. Department of Justice, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has held fast to its procedural rule automatically halting the deportation of noncitizens pending appellate review of removal orders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.