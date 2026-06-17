Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,273 in the last 365 days.

9th Circuit Rule Automatically Pausing Deportation Survives En Banc Review

(Subscription required) Rejecting arguments from the U.S. Department of Justice, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has held fast to its procedural rule automatically halting the deportation of noncitizens pending appellate review of removal orders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

9th Circuit Rule Automatically Pausing Deportation Survives En Banc Review

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.