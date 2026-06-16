CIM pickleball tournament promotes rehabilitation

Sports programs in prison offer one more way CDCR works to reduce recidivism through rehabilitative programming, such as a recent pickleball tournament at California Institution for Men (CIM) at Chino.

Danielle Morales, recreational therapist, cooked up an idea for hosting a pickleball tournament on Facility C featuring 80 players, 40 teams and one prize. Justin Coats and Travon Walker were one such team who were randomly assigned together when Coats’ teammate was unable to play. The two never played together and took the pickleball courts by storm, outcompeting everyone else.

“We were just thrown together but we mesh well. We played well and came out here to have fun,” said Coats.

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According to a study published in 2023 in the Journal of Prison Education Research, participating in sports while incarcerated contributes to reducing aggression levels. Sports programs also promote successful rehabilitation, ultimately reducing the risk of recidivism. Well-conditioned incarcerated people are more likely to be more employable and less likely to return to crime, according to the report.

“Sports is for everybody to show their true colors. You can compete in a healthy way and bring people together. No matter what your beliefs are, it’s something to do for the betterment of everybody,” said Walker.

Morales, the tournament organizer, believes in the power of sports in prison.

“The pickleball tournament along with the other tournaments we have played here in C Yard have been a great way for (various) populations to integrate with one another. (These activities are) breaking down barriers and stigma of mental health,” she said. “Everyone has access to play, and ability to sign up. This pickleball tournament allowed players of all skill levels to enjoy the games.”

According to Morales, sports activities make prisons safer for those who live and work in the institutions.

“Sports in the yard have allowed for positive leisure habits, learning appropriate social skills and friendly competition. Helping coordinate the tournaments has encouraged the incarcerated population from other areas to sign up. (Overall, this is) helping integrate with other buildings in the yard,” she said. “Building connections with one another and building the community within the yard as a whole. Recreation is a powerful tool to bring people together.”

Story, photos and video by Ryan Alexander Herrera, TV Specialist

CIM pickleball tournament in photos

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