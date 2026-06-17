MaineDOT to Work on Max L. Wilder Memorial Bridge

Drivers should plan for one-way alternating traffic.

WOOLWICH/ARROWSIC– June 16, 2026 – Starting June 16, the Maine Department of Transportation will begin a bridge painting project on the Max L. Wilder Memorial Bridge over the Sasanoa River which connects the towns of Woolwich and Arrowsic on Route 127. This project will help to preserve and extend the life of this bridge.

Drivers will encounter one lane of alternating traffic. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. The width of the roadway will be restricted to 12 feet and the height will be restricted to 13 feet.

Work is expected to be completed by December 2026.

The contractor on this project is Royal Bridge Inc., of Palm Harbor, Florida.

The contract amount is $4,465,700.