Senate Passes the Legislative Version of the Budget

SACRAMENTO — Today, the California State Senate passed the Legislative version of the 2026-27 budget. The Senate and the Assembly will now enter negotiations with the Governor to reach a final version of the budget. This vote brings us one step closer to finalizing a responsible spending plan that puts Californians first.

“The California State Senate remains committed to our communities, which is why this budget prioritizes the needs of Californians," said Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón. "This Senate vote brings us one step closer to protecting healthcare, childcare, and the long-term fiscal health of the state. Thank you to our Budget Chair, Senator Laird, and our budget subcommittee chairs for their hard work.”

"At a time when federal actions are increasing the pressure on California families and communities, the 2026-27 budget reflects our determination to protect and prioritize the people of this state," said Senator Tom Umberg. "This plan makes responsible choices to safeguard essential services, support working families, invest in housing, health care, education, and public safety, and empower California to meet the challenges ahead. Above all, this budget reflects our commitment to improving Californians’ quality of life, creating opportunity and delivering meaningful results for the people we serve."

To learn more about the 2026-27 legislative budget, click here.

For the text of the budget bill AB 109, click here.

"California can’t replace every federal dollar that may be cut to medical care, food support, and public education. But within our state's limited resources, we can make responsible choices to mitigate some of the damage caused by the federal reductions," said Senator John Laird, Chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee. "The legislative budget provides support for struggling hospitals reeling from the federal cuts, funding for food banks as backup to the federal food program cuts, and gives additional support to public education. This budget agreement also postpones into the following fiscal year proposed medical care reductions. At the same time, the agreement takes advantage of additional revenues to balance the budget over the next two years, reduce the structural deficit, and maintain strong reserves. In a time of growing uncertainty, it protects Californians today while putting the state on stronger fiscal footing for the future."

What your representatives are saying:

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, Chair of the Senate Budget Subcommittee No. 1 on Education: “This budget passed today by the State Senate represents a responsible spending plan that maintains large reserves while providing vital funding particularly around Education. I’m proud we are allocating record-level investments to Prop 98 funding that our schools rely upon and providing a significant 4.31 percent cost-of-living adjustment for the Local Control Funding Formula to ensure school districts have the resources they need to serve their highest-need students. In addition, this budget provides significant increases for Special Education funding to help better serve students with disabilities and ensure that families have access to the support services they need. Overall, this is a balanced budget that will serve Californians with the vital services they need and expect.”

Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes, Chair of the Senate Budget Subcommittee No. 2 on Resources, Environmental Protection and Energy: “Today’s achievement reflects more than a decade of work to expand opportunity and improve quality of life for California families—commitments I have been proud to champion and am honored to support today. As someone who grew up in a working-class family, I understand how much people rely on strong schools, safe communities, affordable housing, and meaningful access to justice. Our budget priorities reflect those fundamental responsibilities. Government works best when it invests in people and creates the conditions for families and communities to thrive. I urge the Governor to work collaboratively with the Legislature to preserve these critical investments and continue conversations about supporting proven environmental programs that protect public health, reduce pollution, and create a healthier California for every community.”

Senator Caroline Menjivar, Chair of the Senate Budget Subcommittee No. 3 on Health and Human Services: “In a year when we saw some of the worst proposed cuts I am proud of the two party budget the legislature voted on. This budget pushes back against proposals that would have undermined critical health and human services that everyday Californians rely on. From filling the gap that HR 1 has left to preserving healthcare services, to protecting IHSS long term care, and affirming our State’s commitment to expanding affordable childcare slots, we held the line. While we must still work to reverse the actions taken against the immigrant population last year, there are many wins in this budget.”

Senator Melissa Hurtado, Chair of the Senate Budget Subcommittee No. 4 on State Administration and General Government: “As Chair of Budget Subcommittee 4, I am proud of the work we have accomplished. From the beginning, securing real wins to make life more affordable for all Californians has been the number one goal. This budget works to drive down the price of food for California families, invests in good paying jobs, and will reduce the cost of housing. I look forward to ensuring the people of the Central Valley have a seat at the table, as we finalize budget discussions.”

Senator Laura Richardson, Chair of the Senate Budget Subcommittee No. 5 on Corrections, Public Safety, Judiciary, Labor, and Transportation: “Senate Leadership started our Legislative year early to work on issues critical to our state while maintaining our fiscal responsibility. While there are ongoing access issues around programs such as Medi-Cal, hospitals, and courthouses, we have created a plan that will ensure Californian’s have access to essential services, but keeps the state solvent.”

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Senator Thomas J. Umberg represents the 34th Senate District, which includes the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Fullerton, Garden Grove, La Habra, Orange, Placentia, Santa Ana, and East and South Whittier. Umberg is a retired U.S. Army Colonel, former federal prosecutor, and small businessman. He and his wife, Brigadier General Robin Umberg, USA (ret.), live in Orange County.