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Statement from Senator Christopher Cabaldon on Saronic's Decision to Locate Its Shipyard in Texas

July 16, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Media Contact: Beth.Rimbey@sen.ca.gov

916-651-4003

California Forever Failed to Offer Real Plans for $3.2B Shipyard

SACRAMENTO — Senator Christopher Cabaldon (D-Yolo), released the following statement after Saronic Technologies announced it will build its $3.2 billion Port Alpha shipyard in Texas rather than at the proposed site in Collinsville, Solano County:

"Solano County had real advantages to offer Saronic. They were the only realistic location on the West Coast for shipbuilding, a historic connection to that industry, a workforce ready to build, a Board of Supervisors and Legislative partners willing to lean in and negotiate a real deal. But California Forever held the shipyard proposal hostage by tying it to their unpopular housing development proposal. When push came to shove, California Forever chose their billionaire project over bringing this opportunity to Solano County.”

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Statement from Senator Christopher Cabaldon on Saronic's Decision to Locate Its Shipyard in Texas

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