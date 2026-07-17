Senator Reyes Announces 2026 Summer Celebration of Service Honorees

San Bernardino, CA — Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) today announced the 2026 recipients of her annual Summer Celebration of Service Honors, recognizing outstanding individuals, organizations, veterans, and businesses whose service has strengthened communities throughout Senate District 29.

“Our Summer Celebration of Service honors the people who remind us that strong communities are built through the collective efforts of all of us,” said Senator Reyes. “Every act of service—whether it's mentoring a young person, supporting a neighbor, serving our country, or giving back in countless other ways—helps create a brighter future for everyone. This week, we celebrated people who remind us that making a difference doesn't always require a grand gesture—just a willingness to serve others. On behalf of the people of Senate District 29, I thank our honorees for their service, their compassion, and their unwavering commitment to our communities.”

Since 2017, Senator Reyes has recognized outstanding community leaders whose service has strengthened the Inland Empire. Her annual Summer Celebration of Service celebrates individuals and organizations whose leadership, compassion, and commitment have made a meaningful difference throughout Senate District 29.

Honorees are nominated by community members throughout the year and selected based on their contributions to the communities they serve. Eligible honorees must live, volunteer, own a business, or work within Senate District 29, which includes all or portions of Colton, Fontana, Grand Terrace, Highland, Loma Linda, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Rialto, San Bernardino, Upland, and the unincorporated communities of Bloomington and Muscoy.

While this year's Women of the Year recipients were recognized during a special ceremony this spring, they are proudly included among the 2026 Summer Celebration of Service honorees.

A complete list of the 2026 Women of the Year recipients is available in the event program here.

The 2026 Summer Celebration of Service Honorees of the Year are listed below.

A complete list of honorees in every recognition category is available in the event program here.

Veteran of the Year

Pete M. Molina (Colton) - Mr. Molina was born June 2, 1926, in San Bernardino, California, and celebrated his 100th birthday in 2026, marking a century of service, resilience, and dedication to family, community, and country. A student at San Bernardino High School, he was drafted into the United States Army during World War II before completing his education. He served as a Private First Class with the 169th Infantry Regiment from 1944 to 1946, earning honors including the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with Bronze Star, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. After military service, he worked 42 years for the Santa Fe Railroad. He later received his high school diploma through Operation Recognition.

Small Business of the Year

La Cascada (Fontana) – La Cascada is a family-owned Mexican and seafood restaurant that has proudly served the Fontana community for nearly 40 years. Founded in 1986 by Javier Alfaro and Dilsa Duarte, who emigrated from Guayameo, Guerrero, Mexico, the restaurant was built on their dream of owning a small business and sharing Dilsa’s authentic home-style Mexican cooking. La Cascada quickly became a local favorite by serving homemade meals to area residents and long-distance truck drivers. Following Dilsa’s passing in 2019 and Javier’s in 2024, their children have continued the family legacy in the original “little blue house.” Today, La Cascada remains a beloved gathering place, serving authentic Mexican cuisine to generations of families in Fontana and the surrounding communities.

Man of the Year

David Rabindranath (Redlands) - David Rabindranath serves as the Homeless Solutions Manager for the City of Redlands, where he leads efforts to address homelessness through outreach, housing programs, and strategic community partnerships. He oversees initiatives that connect individuals experiencing homelessness with permanent housing, behavioral health services, employment assistance, and other resources. Prior to joining the City of Redlands, Rabindranath worked with the Loma Linda VA Healthcare System, supporting housing and employment services for veterans experiencing homelessness. His experience in case management, housing navigation, and community engagement has helped strengthen Redlands' coordinated response to homelessness. Working closely with local nonprofits, healthcare providers, law enforcement, and government agencies, he is committed to developing compassionate, data-driven solutions that improve lives and create lasting pathways to housing stability.

Non-Profit of the Year

Family Assistance Program (San Bernardino) - Family Assistance Program empowers all individuals and families, regardless of age or gender, by providing knowledge and skills to live a healthy, safe, fulfilled life. Since 1985, Family Assistance Program, formally known as High Desert Domestic Violence Program has been providing shelter and advocacy services to victims of domestic violence (DV). Providing transitional housing program, a separate outreach office, and satellite offices in the cities of San Bernardino. They have embarked on several new programs: two runaway/homeless youth shelters, a homeless youth street outreach team, youth drop-in centers, Next Step re-entry program, community centers, an anti-human trafficking program, and other programs and services to support the needs of our Victor Valley and all of San Bernardino County.

Woman of the Year

Connie Leyva (San Bernardino) - Connie Leyva is currently the Executive Director at KVCR Public Radio and Television. KVCR is located on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College serving the Inland Empire on Channel 24 and FM 91.9. She oversees all aspects of KVCR including community and student engagement, raising money, and content. Prior to joining KVCR in December of 2022, Leyva was the Senator serving the 20th Senate District in the Inland Empire from 2014 to 2022, representing almost a million constituents. During her tenue in the California State Senate, Senator Leyva served as chair of numerous other key committees including the Democratic Caucus, Senate Education Committee, and Mobile and Manufactured Homes Select Committee. She authored more than fifty bills signed into law including landmark legislation on statute of limitation on sexual assault and Clean Truck Heavy-Duty Regulation. Leyva has always had a heart for people and the communities in which they live. She went to work for UFCW Local 1428 in 1994 and helped workers find their voices on the job. Starting in the benefits department, she ultimately became the first woman president of that local. From 2004-2014, while serving as UFCW Local President, she was also the first woman president of the California Labor Federation representing over 2.1 million workers though out California.

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Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes represents Senate District 29, Colton, Fontana, Highland, Loma Linda, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Rialto, San Bernardino, Upland, Grand Terrace, and the unincorporated communities of Bloomington and Muscoy. Learn more about Senator Reyes at https://sd29.senate.ca.gov/.