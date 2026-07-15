Senator Durazo: AQMD Notice of Violation Against Lineage Logistics Is a Step Toward Accountability

LOS ANGELES - Senator María Elena Durazo today welcomed the South Coast Air Quality Management District's issuance of a Notice of Violation against Lineage Logistics for odors impacting Boyle Heights and surrounding communities.

"This community organized, spoke up, and was heard. The Notice of Violation issued by South Coast AQMD is an important step toward accountability, and it is overdue," said Senator Durazo. "Residents have been living with these odors for weeks. More than 40 complaints were filed in a single day. This is a community telling us they have had enough."

The NOV, issued July 13, cites violations of South Coast AQMD Rule 402 and California Health and Safety Code Section 41700, which prohibit emissions that cause injury, nuisance, or annoyance to the public. The violation can result in civil penalties and, if no settlement is reached, a civil lawsuit filed in superior court.

"The cleanup must move forward quickly - but it must also be done with care and respect for the people who live here," Senator Durazo continued. "Boyle Heights has already carried more than its fair share of environmental burden. We will keep watching, and we will keep pushing for accountability every step of the way."

Senator Durazo urged residents who continue to experience odors, dust, or other air quality concerns to report them directly to South Coast AQMD by calling 1-800-CUT-SMOG (1-800-288-7664), visiting aqmd.gov/complaints, or using the South Coast AQMD mobile app.

Residents of Boyle Heights, East LA, and West Commerce may also apply for a free HEPA air purifier with a three-year supply of replacement filters through AQMD's AB 617 Residential Air Filtration Program at aqmd.gov/raf, on a first-come, first-served basis.

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Senator María Elena Durazo represents the 26th Senate District, which includes Central Los Angeles, Northeast Los Angeles, East Los Angeles, and the City of Vernon.