Boil Water Advisory issued in Walnut Island

Potable water service was interrupted because of a water line repair today to the area of Walnut Island by the south entrance. Affected streets are Evans St., Leeward Dr., Edge Water Dr., Admiralty Ct., Canal Dr., Canal Ct., and Midway Drive.

Based on the potential for contamination from cross-connections or back-siphonage, customers in this area of the Mainland Water System are advised that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and making ice) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Samples will be collected throughout the affected area to confirm the microbiological quality as soon as pressure is restored. The boil water advisory will be lifted on Wednesday June 17 at 6:00 pm. If there is a problem customers will be notified of a continued advisory. Customers may experience periods of low pressure and discolored water until full service is restored.