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Notice of Bond Election

The Board of Education of Unified School District No. 434, Osage County, Kansas (Santa Fe Trail) has declared it advisable to make and finance certain improvements to District facilities and a bond election will be held on August 4, 2026.

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Notice of Bond Election

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