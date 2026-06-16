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Construction underway on Orchard Avenue safety improvements

Construction is underway on Phase 1 of the Orchard Avenue Safety and Connectivity Project, which will improve safety, drainage and connectivity along a key transportation corridor in Mesa County.

The project includes approximately 1,885 feet of roadway reconstruction, a new roundabout at 31 Road and replacement of the existing culvert and pedestrian bridge over Lewis Wash. The improvements are designed to improve traffic flow, reduce conflict points and strengthen drainage and pedestrian connections.

Mesa County is partnering with United Companies on the project.

Traffic impacts

Residents should expect traffic impacts and changing conditions in the project area as construction progresses.

For the latest information about closures, detours and project updates, residents can contact the project hotline or email the project team.

Investing in the corridor

The Orchard Avenue Safety and Connectivity Project is a multi-phase effort to improve safety, accessibility and mobility along the corridor.

State and federal grants, including the Colorado Department of Transportation's Revitalizing Main Street Grant and the Federal Highway Administration BUILD Grant, are helping fund the improvements.

Construction is expected to continue through late December 2026, with landscaping work extending into spring 2027.

Stay informed

Residents can receive project updates or ask questions through the project hotline and email:

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Construction underway on Orchard Avenue safety improvements

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