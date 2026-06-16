Neuro Force One to Showcase New Performance Ecosystem Helping Coaches Manage and Develop Athletes at THSCA Convention

Neuro Force One Coaches and Teams Platform NF1 Coaches And Teams On And Off The Field Neuro Force One

NF1 will feature its connected performance ecosystem, combining athlete management, nutrition, recovery, and communication to help coaches build stronger teams.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neuro Force One (NF1), a human performance and wellness company focused on training, nutrition, recovery, and athlete accountability, announced today that it will be exhibiting at the 94th Annual THSCA Coaching School and Convention, taking place July 19–21, 2026, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.NF1 will attend with a dedicated booth where coaches, athletic directors, trainers, and team leaders can experience the company’s NF1 Coaches and Teams App , along with NF1 RESET, the company’s three-phase gut health system designed to support performance, recovery, and overall wellness.The THSCA Coaching School and Convention is one of the most important annual gatherings for high school coaches, athletic staff, and sports leadership. The Texas High School Coaches Association represents more than 27,000 members and serves as a major leadership and education organization for Texas high school coaches.Built By Coaches For Coaches“NF1 was built to give coaches the structure, visibility, and control they need to lead athletes more effectively,” said Michael Dodd, COO. “The platform serves as a true command center for team performance, connecting programming, readiness, accountability, nutrition, communication, parent oversight, and performance tracking in one place. Our goal is simple: help coaches save time, make better decisions, and support athlete development at all levels.”The NF1 Coaches and Teams App is designed as a performance operating system for coaches, trainers, and team leadership. The platform allows coaching staff to manage rosters, monitor athlete readiness, assign workouts and routines, track compliance, manage schedules, and communicate securely from the field, gym, office, or road.Key features include:- Team, athlete, subgroup, and roster management- Role-aware dashboards for head coaches, assistant coaches, trainers, and parents- Readiness, HRV, sleep, heart rate, and compliance monitoring- Dynamic KPI scorecards and athlete performance tracking- Workout, routine, program, media, and nutrition-cycle assignments- Integrated calendar, scheduling, and secure communication tools- Parent and guardian visibility for schedules, assignments, biometric trends, and communicationThe NF1 platform also includes integrated nutrition support, allowing coaches and trainers to align training programs, recovery needs, and nutrition guidance within one connected system. This gives teams a more complete view of athlete development and helps ensure that performance is supported beyond the weight room, practice field, or game day.“As a former professional athlete, I know development comes down to consistency, communication, and understanding where each player needs to improve,” said Kevin Young , former Pittsburgh Pirate. “The Neuro Force One Coaches & Teams platform gives coaches a clearer way to guide athletes through performance tracking, training programs, nutrition support, and team communication — helping build better habits, accountability, and long-term development.”In addition to the coaching platform, NF1 will feature NF1 RESET, a three-phase gut health system created to support digestive wellness, nutrient absorption, recovery, energy, and overall well-being. Research has defined the connection between the gut microbiome, exercise, and the gut-brain axis, including connections to immune signaling, cognition, mood, and physical performance support.“Peak performance starts with a strong foundation,” said Danny Hester, Mr. Olympia. “NF1 RESET supports foundational health and helps the body get more out of the nutrition athletes are already putting in, which is critical for training, recovery, and long-term performance.”Together, NF1 RESET and the Teams platform reflect the company’s broader mission to connect foundational health with athlete development, performance tracking, and team management.“Performance is not built in pieces,” said Karim Amin, Founder & CEO. “Training, nutrition, recovery, communication, and foundational gut health all work together. NF1 gives teams one connected system to manage the complete athlete and help coaches develop athletes with greater clarity, consistency, and purpose.”NF1 invites coaches, trainers, athletic directors, exhibitors, and team leaders attending the THSCA Coaching School and Convention to visit the NF1 booth for live demonstrations of the platform, learn more about NF1 RESET, and explore how NF1 can support athlete development, team accountability, and long-term performance.About Neuro Force OneNeuro Force One (NF1) is a performance and wellness company focused on helping athletes, fitness enthusiasts, coaches, trainers, and teams improve through smarter training, nutrition, recovery, and accountability. The NF1 ecosystem includes athlete training tools, coach and team management technology, nutrition integration, performance content, and NF1 RESET, a three-phase gut health system designed to support the foundation for better performance and recovery.

NF1 Coaches and Teams

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