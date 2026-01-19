Neuro Force One Welcomes Eric Wynalda as Brand Ambassador to Advance Team-Based Training, Recovery, and Performance

Wynalda Soccer Academy Neuro Force One NF1 Coaches and Teams

Neuro Force One partners with Eric Wynalda as Brand Ambassador to advance team performance, recovery, and data-driven coaching through NF1 and RESET.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neuro Force One (NF1), a performance-focused fitness and wellness company built on sports science and real-world results, is proud to announce a new partnership with soccer legend, coach, and broadcaster Eric Wynalda , who joins the brand as an official Brand Ambassador A pioneer of American soccer, Wynalda is widely respected for his impact on the sport as a former U.S. Men’s National Team standout, professional player, and long-time advocate for player development. His experience spans elite competition, coaching, media, and youth development—bringing a team-first, accountability-driven perspective to the NF1 ecosystem.Wynalda’s involvement will support innovation across NF1’s performance and recovery initiatives, including NF1 RESET, a science-backed gut health supplement designed to enhance nutrient absorption, recovery, and training consistency. RESET aligns with Wynalda’s emphasis on preparation, durability, and sustaining performance throughout long seasons and demanding training schedules.“This partnership is about systems and accountability,” said the NF1 team. “Eric understands that team performance improves when athletes are supported, tracked, and held to consistent standards. RESET supports recovery and readiness, while the NF1 platform helps coaches manage performance at scale.”A key focus of the collaboration will be the NF1 app for Coaches and Teams , where Wynalda will help validate and shape features centered on integrated wearable data, performance tracking, and accountability. The platform enables coaches to monitor readiness, manage group training programs, and ensure athletes are consistently prepared across training cycles.Unlike traditional communication tools, NF1’s system emphasizes data-driven coaching—allowing teams to align training decisions with real-world inputs such as workload, recovery, and readiness. Wynalda’s hands-on coaching background and experience developing players at multiple levels make him uniquely positioned to guide this evolution.In addition to his work with NF1, Wynalda hosts a widely followed soccer podcast “Unleashed” where he offers candid insight into the game, player development, and the future of soccer in the U.S. He also operates a soccer academy “Wynalda Soccer Academy” focused on developing technically sound, disciplined players prepared for the next level of competition.Together, NF1 and Eric Wynalda aim to raise the standard for team training and recovery—combining modern technology, integrated data, science-backed supplementation, and proven coaching principles to support long-term athlete development and team success.For more information about Neuro Force One, NF1 RESET, or the NF1 app for Coaches and Teams, visit neuroforceone.com.

