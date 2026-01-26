NeuroForce1 (NF1) Welcomes Renowned Sleep Coach Barry Bridges as Brand Ambassador and Strategic Advisor

Barry Bridges Neuro Force One

NeuroForce1 names sleep coach Barry Bridges brand ambassador and advisor to deliver true in-app sleep coaching tied to recovery and gut health.

Sleep is not a passive activity—it’s a performance multiplier,” — Barry Bridges

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroForce1 (NF1), the performance health technology company redefining how individuals train, recover, and reset, today announced the addition of Barry Bridges , professional sleep and recovery coach, as a Brand Ambassador and Strategic Advisor for the NF1 ecosystem.Barry Bridges brings years of experience as a sleep and recovery specialist, working with high performers to optimize sleep quality, circadian rhythm alignment, and recovery strategies. As part of this partnership, Bridges will play a hands-on role in helping NF1 integrate and further develop the sleep portion of the NF1 app , enabling the platform to deliver true sleep coaching and consulting directly through the app experience.“Sleep is not a passive activity—it’s a performance multiplier,” said Barry Bridges. “What NF1 is building goes beyond data and dashboards. It’s about turning insights into action. I’m excited to help shape a sleep coaching experience that actually meets people where they are and helps them improve night after night.”Through this collaboration, NF1 users will gain access to expert-led sleep education, actionable coaching frameworks, and personalized guidance, all designed to work seamlessly with NF1’s wearable data, readiness insights, and recovery metrics. The goal is simple: move sleep from an afterthought to a core pillar of performance and resilience.“Barry’s expertise fills a critical gap between sleep data and real-world behavior change,” said Karim Amin, CEO. “By bringing him on as a brand ambassador and strategic partner, we’re accelerating our mission to deliver meaningful, coach-driven outcomes—not just information.”The partnership also strengthens the connection between NF1 RESET, the company’s gut health and recovery initiative, and sleep optimization. As research continues to highlight the relationship between gut health, nervous system balance, and sleep quality, NF1 is intentionally building bridges between these systems to support more complete recovery and long-term performance.Barry Bridges will also collaborate on content creation, education, and community engagement, helping to bring NF1’s sleep philosophy to athletes, professionals, and everyday high performers alike.This announcement marks another step in NF1’s commitment to blending human expertise with cutting-edge technology—ensuring users don’t just track their health, but actively improve it.

