Draft 2027 Multifamily Bond Program Guidelines, Polices & Request for Proposals (RFP)
June 16, 2026
Categories: Public Notices, Program Announcements
Public Comment Needed: Draft 2027 Multifamily Bond Program Guidelines and Policies and Request for Proposals
The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) Draft Guidelines, Scoring Criteria, and Targeted Housing Needs for the allocation of Qualified Residential Rental Project Tax-Exempt Bond Volume Cap under the Multifamily Housing Private Activity Bond Program Request for Proposals, as well as the Draft 501(c)(3) Bond Program Policies for Calendar Year 2027, are now available for public comment.
A copy of the draft policies is available by clicking the link below:
Draft 2027 Multifamily Bond Program Guidelines and Policies
Please submit public comments via email to [email protected] with the subject line "2027 Multifamily Bond Program Public Comment."
Comments must be received by August 10, 2026 @ 5:00 p.m. to be considered.
Comments will also be accepted by USPS at the offices of the Corporation sent to:
Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation
Attn: Development Finance Programs
6701 Shirley Avenue
Austin, Texas 78752-3517
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