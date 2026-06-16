June 16, 2026

Categories: Public Notices, Program Announcements

Public Comment Needed: Draft 2027 Multifamily Bond Program Guidelines and Policies and Request for Proposals

The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) Draft Guidelines, Scoring Criteria, and Targeted Housing Needs for the allocation of Qualified Residential Rental Project Tax-Exempt Bond Volume Cap under the Multifamily Housing Private Activity Bond Program Request for Proposals, as well as the Draft 501(c)(3) Bond Program Policies for Calendar Year 2027, are now available for public comment.

A copy of the draft policies is available by clicking the link below:

Draft 2027 Multifamily Bond Program Guidelines and Policies

Please submit public comments via email to [email protected] with the subject line "2027 Multifamily Bond Program Public Comment."

Comments must be received by August 10, 2026 @ 5:00 p.m. to be considered.

Comments will also be accepted by USPS at the offices of the Corporation sent to:

Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation

Attn: Development Finance Programs

6701 Shirley Avenue

Austin, Texas 78752-3517

