Public Comment Needed: FY2027 Texas Foundations Fund Disaster Recovery Guidelines

June 16, 2026

Categories: Public Notices

The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) FY2027 Texas Foundations Fund Draft Disaster Recovery Guidelines are now available for public comment.

A copy of the FY2027 Texas Foundations Fund Draft Disaster Recovery Guidelines may be may be accessed by clicking the link below:

FY2027 Draft Texas Foundations Fund Disaster Recovery Guidelines

Please submit public comments via email to Anna Orendain-Chavez at:

[email protected]

with the subject line: “FY2027 Texas Foundations Fund Public Comment.”

Public comment must be submitted for consideration by July 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.