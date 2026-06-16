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Public Comment Needed: FY2027 Texas Foundations Fund Disaster Recovery Guidelines

June 16, 2026

Categories: Public Notices

The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) FY2027 Texas Foundations Fund Draft Disaster Recovery Guidelines are now available for public comment.

A copy of the FY2027 Texas Foundations Fund Draft Disaster Recovery Guidelines may be may be accessed by clicking the link below:

FY2027 Draft Texas Foundations Fund Disaster Recovery Guidelines

Please submit public comments via email to Anna Orendain-Chavez at:  
[email protected] 

with the subject line: “FY2027 Texas Foundations Fund Public Comment.” 

Public comment must be submitted for consideration by July 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

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Public Comment Needed: FY2027 Texas Foundations Fund Disaster Recovery Guidelines

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