Public Comment Needed: FY2027 Texas Foundations Fund Disaster Recovery Guidelines
June 16, 2026
Categories: Public Notices
The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) FY2027 Texas Foundations Fund Draft Disaster Recovery Guidelines are now available for public comment.
A copy of the FY2027 Texas Foundations Fund Draft Disaster Recovery Guidelines may be may be accessed by clicking the link below:
FY2027 Draft Texas Foundations Fund Disaster Recovery Guidelines
Please submit public comments via email to Anna Orendain-Chavez at:
[email protected]
with the subject line: “FY2027 Texas Foundations Fund Public Comment.”
Public comment must be submitted for consideration by July 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.
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