Resolve your eligible warrant through the new Fresh Start in the 23rd program
One-day event offers an opportunity to address outstanding warrants, connect with legal resources and potentially resolve qualifying cases
Individuals with active warrants in Douglas, Elbert or Lincoln counties may be able to clear their warrants and potentially resolve their case without being arrested during Fresh Start in the 23rd on Friday, July 10.
Hosted through a partnership among the 23rd Judicial District, Colorado State Public Defender’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Probation, Community Justice Services and Douglas County, the event is designed to help participants address outstanding warrants, reconnect with the court system and move forward.
Outstanding low-level warrants can create barriers for individuals while requiring ongoing court and law enforcement resources. With more than 1,500 active warrants in Douglas County alone that may qualify for the event, there is a clear need for an accessible opportunity to resolve outstanding cases.
Participants may also have the opportunity to speak with a criminal defense attorney, receive guidance on next steps and potentially resolve their case on-site.
About the Event
- What: Fresh Start in the 23rd
- Date and Time: Friday, July 10, 2026, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Location: 11045 E. Lansing Circle, Englewood, CO 80112
- Who Can Attend: Individuals with qualifying warrants from Douglas, Elbert or Lincoln counties
- Cost: Free
- Registration Required: No
Eligible Cases
The event is open to individuals with active warrants in Douglas, Elbert or Lincoln counties for:
Adult Cases
- Misdemeanor and Traffic offenses that are not Victim Rights Act (VRA) cases
- Class 5 and Class 6 felony offenses that are not VRA cases
- Class 4 drug felony offenses
- Probation violation warrants related to eligible cases
Juvenile Cases
- Class 4 felonies and below that are not VRA cases
Ineligible Cases
The following cases are not eligible for Fresh Start in the 23rd:
- Weapons offenses
- Escape offenses
- Arson offenses
- Victim Rights Act cases, including but not limited to:
- Assault
- Child abuse
- Unlawful sexual contact
- Domestic violence
Questions about eligibility? Call the Colorado State Public Defender’s Office at 303-688-3081.
Help Spread the Word
Friends, family members, employers, faith leaders, attorneys, case workers and social service providers are encouraged to share information about Fresh Start in the 23rd with anyone who may have a qualifying warrant.
For many people, taking the first step can be the hardest part. Fresh Start in the 23rd brings together court representatives, prosecutors, defense attorneys and support services in one location to help participants address outstanding warrants and move forward.
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