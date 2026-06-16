Resolve your eligible warrant through the new Fresh Start in the 23rd program

One-day event offers an opportunity to address outstanding warrants, connect with legal resources and potentially resolve qualifying cases

Individuals with active warrants in Douglas, Elbert or Lincoln counties may be able to clear their warrants and potentially resolve their case without being arrested during Fresh Start in the 23rd on Friday, July 10.

Hosted through a partnership among the 23rd Judicial District, Colorado State Public Defender’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Probation, Community Justice Services and Douglas County, the event is designed to help participants address outstanding warrants, reconnect with the court system and move forward.

Outstanding low-level warrants can create barriers for individuals while requiring ongoing court and law enforcement resources. With more than 1,500 active warrants in Douglas County alone that may qualify for the event, there is a clear need for an accessible opportunity to resolve outstanding cases.

Participants may also have the opportunity to speak with a criminal defense attorney, receive guidance on next steps and potentially resolve their case on-site.

About the Event

What: Fresh Start in the 23rd

Fresh Start in the 23rd Date and Time: Friday, July 10, 2026, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10, 2026, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Location: 11045 E. Lansing Circle, Englewood, CO 80112

11045 E. Lansing Circle, Englewood, CO 80112 Who Can Attend: Individuals with qualifying warrants from Douglas, Elbert or Lincoln counties

Individuals with qualifying warrants from Douglas, Elbert or Lincoln counties Cost: Free

Free Registration Required: No

Eligible Cases

The event is open to individuals with active warrants in Douglas, Elbert or Lincoln counties for:

Adult Cases

Misdemeanor and Traffic offenses that are not Victim Rights Act (VRA) cases

Class 5 and Class 6 felony offenses that are not VRA cases

Class 4 drug felony offenses

Probation violation warrants related to eligible cases

Juvenile Cases

Class 4 felonies and below that are not VRA cases

Ineligible Cases

The following cases are not eligible for Fresh Start in the 23rd:

Weapons offenses

Escape offenses

Arson offenses

Victim Rights Act cases, including but not limited to: Assault Child abuse Unlawful sexual contact Domestic violence



Questions about eligibility? Call the Colorado State Public Defender’s Office at 303-688-3081.

Help Spread the Word

Friends, family members, employers, faith leaders, attorneys, case workers and social service providers are encouraged to share information about Fresh Start in the 23rd with anyone who may have a qualifying warrant.

For many people, taking the first step can be the hardest part. Fresh Start in the 23rd brings together court representatives, prosecutors, defense attorneys and support services in one location to help participants address outstanding warrants and move forward.