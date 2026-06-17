NexStratus and SyncFab Partner to Advance Decision Intelligence for Manufacturing

Partnership helps OEMs and targets the gap between operational visibility and the decisions that actually carry the cost and risk.

Aerospace and other advanced OEM manufacturers are under increasing pressure to scale production, manage supplier risk, and make faster decisions with incomplete information” — Dennis Delgado, CPO of SyncFab

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NexStratus, Inc., developer of the Deep-SKAI™ operational decision intelligence platform, and SyncFab™, a leading digital OEM and supplier network platform, today announced a strategic partnership to bring advanced decision intelligence capabilities to aerospace, defense, and complex manufacturing organizations. The partnership combines SyncFab’s deep A&D supplier ecosystem and OEM sector relationships with NexStratus’ Deep-SKAI platform, which helps organizations evaluate operational risk, supplier readiness, cost exposure, and cross-functional tradeoffs before they become costly execution problems.Together, the companies will focus on high-value OEM use cases where operational complexity, supplier fragmentation, engineering change, and production scaling create material financial risk. Initial areas of collaboration include supplier intelligence, production readiness, should-cost intelligence, sourcing risk, and decision support for organizations moving from design and development into scaled manufacturing.“Complex manufacturers are drowning in dashboards and starving for decisions,” said Grant Kaley, CEO of NexStratus. “Knowing a supplier is at risk is not the same as knowing what to do about it—and the decision is where the cost and the margin live. With SyncFab's view into the OEM ecosystem and Deep-SKAI's decision intelligence, we help customers move from watching risk to acting on it.”SyncFab is a B2B parts procurement platform that connects Aerospace, Space, and Defense OEMs with domestic, industry-compliant SMB machining suppliers and capacity. By partnering with NexStratus, SyncFab will expand its ability to help customers not only identify supplier and sourcing signals but also model the operational and financial consequences of those signals.“Aerospace and other advanced OEM manufacturers are under increasing pressure to scale production, manage supplier risk, and make faster decisions with incomplete information,” said Dennis Delgado, CPO of SyncFab. “Our partnership with NexStratus gives customers a more intelligent way to connect supplier data, operational context, and financial consequence. This is exactly the type of capability the market needs as manufacturing networks become more complex and more strategically important.”At the center of the partnership is the shared belief that AI in complex industries should not simply automate tasks or generate reports. It should help organizations make better decisions across functions, constraints, and time horizons. The era of static visibility is ending; the next decade belongs to systems that decide, not just observe.For aerospace, defense, and advanced OEM companies that design/sell the final product, those decisions often cut across engineering, procurement, supply chain, quality, finance, and executive leadership. A delay in one supplier, a change in one component, or a misread cost assumption can create downstream consequences across production schedules, customer commitments, working capital, and margin.NexStratus and SyncFab intend to address these challenges through focused customer pilots designed to demonstrate measurable value in a short time frame. These pilots will help clients identify high-risk supplier and production scenarios, simulate decision options, and quantify the expected financial impact of different courses of action.The companies believe this approach is especially relevant for manufacturers operating in highly regulated, high-complexity environments where the cost of a wrong decision can be significant and where traditional analytics often stop short of recommending the best operational path.“This partnership is about helping companies see around corners,” added Kaley. “The value is not simply in knowing that risk exists. The value is in understanding what to do about it, what tradeoffs matter, and how much better decisions are worth.”About NexStratusNexStratus is an AI decision intelligence company focused on complex operating environments where fragmented data, operational uncertainty, and cross-functional tradeoffs make decision-making difficult. Its Deep-SKAI platform helps organizations move from signal detection to decision support, consequence modeling, and measurable operational ROI.About SyncFabSyncFab is a digital OEM manufacturing and supplier network platform helping organizations connect with qualified manufacturing partners, strengthen supplier ecosystems, and improve sourcing and production workflows across complex industrial markets. SyncFab supports advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and other sectors where supplier reliability, production readiness, and supply chain resilience are critical.

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