NexStratus Adds AI Luminaries to Advisory Board to Advance Scalable, Human-Centered Intelligence

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NexStratus , a leader in AI-based decision intelligence platforms for healthcare, supply chain, and institutional finance, today announced the expansion of its advisory team with three renowned experts: Dr. Tony O'Driscoll, Dr. Phaedra Boinodiris, and Dr. Chris Hazard. Together, they bring strategic, ethical, and technical depth to accelerate NexStratus’s mission to deliver human-centered AI infrastructure that is trustworthy, accountable, and built to scale.• Dr. Tony O'Driscoll, Adjunct Professor at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and Pratt School of Engineering, and Research Fellow at Duke Corporate Education, has been instrumental in shaping NexStratus’s vision from its earliest days. He brings deep insights into how people-centered transformation drives adoption and sustainable performance. A recognized authority, Dr. O'Driscoll has written for Harvard Business Review, The Financial Times, Strategy & Business, Dialogue, and regularly contributes to Training Magazine. His books include Learning in 3D: Adding a New Dimension to Enterprise Learning and Collaboration, Achieving Desired Business Performance, and Everyday Superhero, which reimagines organization transformation through a human-first lens.• Dr. Phaedra Boinodiris, Global Lead for Responsible AI at IBM Consulting, has been a trailblazer in weaving ethics, equity, and human-centered design into emerging technologies. She is co-author of AI for the Rest of Us and has published widely on the democratization of AI and inclusion in innovation. Recognized by the National Academy of Engineering for her efforts in diversity and equity in STEM, Dr. Boinodiris has served as a trusted voice to policymakers and industry leaders alike. She is also a fellow at the Aspen Institute’s Tech Policy Hub and has delivered keynotes worldwide on responsible AI and ethical governance. Her perspective ensures NexStratus’s platforms are not only technologically advanced, but also transparent, inclusive, and socially responsible.• Dr. Chris Hazard, co-founder and CTO of HowSo, is a recognized leader in explainable and privacy-preserving AI. He earned his PhD in Computer Science from NC State with a focus on AI for trust and reputation systems and has since pioneered applications of AI in defense, healthcare, and finance. Dr. Hazard’s work has been published in top-tier journals and presented at leading conferences on AI, human-machine teaming, and simulation. He holds multiple patents in adaptive AI systems and simulation technologies and is a frequent keynote speaker on building AI systems that are trustworthy, transparent, and operationally viable in high-stakes environments. His contributions ensure NexStratus’s platforms rest on a foundation of both technical rigor and practical trust.“Bringing Tony, Phaedra, and Chris into our advisory board elevates every dimension of our mission,” said Grant Kaley, CEO of NexStratus. “Tony aligns our work with people-centric adoption, Phaedra anchors us in ethical leadership, and Chris reinforces our technical trust. Their combined expertise fortifies Nexstratus’s mission to build AI that performs and earns trust at scale.”About NexStratusNexStratus is committed to building next-generation, AI-integrated platforms—starting with Deep-SKAI™ for healthcare operations and evolving through the NexSphere suite of point solutions. Our mission is to empower organizations with resilient, intelligent infrastructure for operational, financial, and strategic clarity. For more information, visit www.nexstratus.com

