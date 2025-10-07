NexStratus Expands Strategic Advisory Board with Supply Chain Powerhouses

The addition of logistics leader Tim Story and global supply chain executive Nicole Jefferies brings depth to enterprise-scale AI solutions for healthcare.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NexStratus , a leader in AI-based decision intelligence platforms for healthcare, supply chain, and institutional finance, today announced the addition of Tim Story and Nicole Jefferies to its Strategic Advisory Board.Their collective expertise in logistics, transformation, and end-to-end supply chain strategy deepens NexStratus’s ability to deliver trusted, enterprise-scale AI platform solutions that address real-world operational challenges.· Tim Story is a transportation technology entrepreneur, multi-exit investor, and advisor to logistics companies large and small. Over his 30-year career, Story has built, scaled, and sold more than a dozen technology companies, most notably Story Group (SGI LLC), which he grew into a leading transportation software enterprise before its private equity acquisition. Most recently, Story helped drive the merger of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, and Unishippers into a multi-billion-dollar logistics platform. He also led key acquisitions, including Frontline Freight and Clear Lane Freight Systems. Story currently serves on the boards of Ward Transportation & Logistics Corp and MyCarrier, and is co-founder and managing partner of Third Axiom Solutions, a software company that helps organizations link analytics initiatives to measurable outcomes.· Nicole Jefferies is a global supply chain and business executive with a career spanning IBM, Lenovo, GXO Logistics, and Advance Auto Parts, where she served as Chief Transformation Officer. She is the founder of JJ Integrity Investment Group, an advisory firm that specializes in solving complex challenges at the intersection of technology, supply chain, and customer experience. Jefferies has extensive experience leading digital and operational transformations, managing global supply chain networks, and aligning organizational capabilities with customer needs. She currently serves on the board of Interstate Batteries, chairs the audit committee at Coastal Credit Union, and is a frequent speaker on AI, generative technologies, and global supply chain resilience.“Tim and Nicole not only bring a rare depth of systems expertise to our Strategic Advisory Board, but the real-world clarity it takes to turn volatility and disruption into operational advantage,” said Grant Kaley, CEO of NexStratus. “Tim has built and scaled logistics platforms from the ground up, and Nicole has led enterprise-wide transformation across global supply chains.“Their insight is helping shape how we design NexStratus’s evolving platform to take on some of healthcare’s toughest operational challenges—and more importantly, how hospitals experience this new mission-control layer as something that frees up people and brings performance and margins into better alignment across the entire value chain.”About NexStratusNexStratus is committed to building next-generation, AI-integrated platforms—starting with Deep-SKAI™ for healthcare operations and evolving through the NexSphere suite of point solutions. Our mission is to empower organizations with resilient, intelligent infrastructure for operational, financial, and strategic clarity. For more information, visit www.nexstratus.com

